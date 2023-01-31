International Olympic Committee Calls Out 'defamatory Statements' By Zelenskyy's Aide

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) rejected the “defamatory statements” by Ukrainian Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak. The former journalist called IOC a “promoter of war, murder and destruction”.

The explosive remarks from the Ukrainian diplomat came after the International sports body announced that it is considering ways for Russian athletes to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympic games. A spokesperson from the International Olympic committee lashed out at the Ukrainian diplomat during a conversation with CNN.

“The IOC rejects in the strongest possible terms this and other defamatory statements. They cannot serve as a basis for any constructive discussion. Therefore, the IOC will not further comment on them,” the spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday.

On Monday, the advisor of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took to Twitter to condemn the move by IOC. "#IOC is a promoter of war, murder & destruction. The IOC watches with pleasure RF destroying & then offers a platform to promote genocide & encourage their further killings. Obviously, ru-money that buys Olympic hypocrisy doesn’t have a smell of blood. Right, Mr. #Bach?”, Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

The Olympic saga

On January 25, the International Olympic Committee asserted in a statement that it would look into the options of letting the Russian and Belarusian athletes compete in the event as “neutral athletes”. In December, the committee President, Thomas Bach expressed that the athletes should not be punished for the “actions of their governments”. The assertions by the International Olympic Committee angered the Ukrainian administration.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian sports minister Vadym Guttsait, hinted that Ukraine will boycott the Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to take part in the games. On January 27, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a weekly address that he wrote a letter to the Presidents of different International organisations to look into the IOC’s decision.

“The appeal is simple and fair – to determine with the decision of the International Olympic Committee, which, unfortunately, wants to open sports to the propaganda influence of the terrorist state," the President said. Hence, the tussle between IOC and the Ukrainian administration continues. Russia on the other hand stated that the Ukrainian efforts in "doomed to failure". "Any plans to squeeze Moscow out of the international sport because of its special military operation in Ukraine are doomed to fail," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserted.