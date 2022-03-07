In the latest update to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the International Red Cross claimed that the "humanitarian corridor" prepared by Russia for civilians from Mariupol was full of mines. Dominik Stillhart, director of operations for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), confirmed this while speaking with BBC on Monday. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko rejected humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus.

Earlier today, Russia had declared a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy to allow for the evacuation of civilians, as per Sputnik. The decision was made after the request made by French President Emmanuel Macron. On Sunday, March 6, Macron spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about "protecting the integrity of Ukraine's civilian nuclear plants."

1.5 million people have left Ukraine in last 10 days: UNHCR

The French President added that demands for a ceasefire and the protection of civilians were also discussed. As per media reports, Russia and Ukraine had twice agreed to a truce to allow people in Mariupol and Volnovakha to exit the war-torn cities, but the ceasefire was violated after Russia resumed firing again. However, Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of 'breaching the ceasefire.' According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries in the last ten days.

About humanitarian corridors

It is significant to mention here that humanitarian corridors are areas or routes created to allow populations to safely exit conflict zones. They work when both sides agree to hold fire for a short length of time and there is no fighting in a certain region. This allows civilians to escape from dangerous areas and aid can be brought in to those who have to stay there. Humanitarian corridors were initially specified in 1990 by the United Nations General Assembly in Resolution 45/100. The Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols of 1977 recognise the right of civilians to receive help during armed situations, and the "relief corridors" are viewed as a vital tool to support that right.

Image: AP