Invaded By Russia, Ukraine Issues SOS To All Citizens Who Can Take Up Arms & Defend Nation

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday has urged citizens with military experience to step forward and defend the nation against Russia's aggressive military action. Zelensky's request to Ukrainian nationals comes after his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale military action against Ukraine. Addressing the country amid Russian attacks, Zelensky sent out a strong message and avered that Ukrainians should come forward and defend the country and also donate blood.

"The people who can stop the war are among you. We are fighting for our freedom!" said Volodymyr Zelensky

In addition, Zelensky also informed that the Russian ground invasion of Ukraine is coming from three sides. Moreover, he also urged the media to report the Ukrainian military's achievements in fighting back. While urging blood donors to step forward, he also asked Russians to protest against the war.

Volodymyr Zelensky calls up reservists to 'fight for nation'

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian government began conscripting reservists aged 18-60 after Vladimir Putin signed decrees that allow troops to enter the eastern Ukrainian territories on so-called ‘peacekeeping functions.’ In addition, Zelensky also signed an armed forces decree that allowed reservists to serve up to a maximum one year period in the Ukraine Army. However, he ruled out a mobilisation of the troops in pro-Russian breakaway regions in East Kyiv areas. The law, he informed was approved last November. It allows reservists into the army during “special periods” of security vulnerabilities and internal turmoil.

Russia attacks Ukraine

As it stands, the situation between the two countries has escalated and is moving towards a very dreadful turn. Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Ukraine to India revealed that Ukraine has lost one civilian to the attacks launched by Russia. There's fighting ongoing in some areas.

"According to the info from our Ministry of Defence, the Ukrainian side shot down 5 Russian fighter planes, 2 helicopters, destroyed 2 tanks and several trucks," said the Ambassador of Ukraine to India.

The Ukrainian president has urged world leaders to provide assistance to help protect Ukraine's airspace from Russia. Ukrainian ambassador to India, Igor Polikha has also asked India to talk to Russia over the current situation. He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can convince Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said, "Modi Ji is one of the most powerful leaders in the world; I don't know how many leaders Putin has, but I hope Putin listens to Modi; we are expecting favorable assistance from India." He said India must play a more "active role" in the ongoing conflict.

Image: AP