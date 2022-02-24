A caricature of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler purportedly offering his "approval" to Russian President Vladimir Putin has been shared by the official Ukrainian Twitter handle on Thursday. "This is not a ‘meme’, but our and your reality right now," Ukraine further wrote. In the run-up to the Russian invasion, the comparison of Hitler and Putin has been a frequent theme in Ukrainian protests. Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, also linked Putin's "extremely terrible" aggression and recognition of Ukraine's breakaway regions to Hitler's 1938 annexation of the Sudetenland, The Times of Israel reported.

The aforementioned caricature has been doing rounds on social media platforms ever since it was shared on Thursday morning. It has garnered more than 3.55 lakh likes and over 91,000 Retweets. Reacting to the Tweet, one of the users wrote, "If only there was something the west could've done to prevent this [sic]." "This is really going to be in History books...[sic]," wrote another. "The irony is that the Soviet Union, Russia, currently, has resisted the Nazi aggression and defeated Hitler and saved Europe [sic]," expressed a third.

Russia launches military operations in Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia has ordered military operations in Ukraine on Thursday. Multiple explosions have been reported in several cities of the country including the capital city Kyiv. Meanwhile, surrounding cities like Bila Tserkva, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kropyvnytskyi have also reported explosions by the Russian troops. Meanwhile, various global leaders like United State's Joe Biden, United Kingdom's Boris Johnson, Australia's Scott Morrison, Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier among others have expressed their concern over the deplorable condition in Ukraine and urged Russia to stop the military operations with immediate effects.

