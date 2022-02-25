Invaded By Russia, Ukraine's Zelenskyy Holds Talk With UK PM To Discuss Future Steps

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday held talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "discuss next steps" against the full-scale Russian invasion of the ex-Soviet nation. Taking to Twitter, Johnson informed the UK has decided to respond"decisively" against the "unprovoked" aggressive actions by Moscow. He also expressed his resentment, further extending prayers for the people stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

PM Johnson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy last met in person on February 19 at the Munich Security Conference (MSC), where the two leaders discussed mutual security concerns as the threat of an invasion dominated with nearly 1,90,000 Russian troops amassed at eastern European borders. On Friday, as events took a drastic turn, the discussions came against the backdrop of a massive military attack on several cities of Ukraine, including capital Kyiv, largest city Kharkiv, Odesa and more. Sirens were heard throughout on Thursday in Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a blitz on "above-ground" military bases in Ukraine.

UK extends visa for Ukraine nationals in England

Displaying solidarity with Ukrainians, the UK government on Thursday ordered an immediate change to visa assistance for Ukrainian nationals residing in England. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced an extension of visa holders in the country, saying that "We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine amid this unprovoked and anti-democratic act of Russian aggression."

The announcement came after PM Johnson earlier on Thursday upheld Ukrainian democracy and warned against a threat to the sovereignty of the ex-Soviet. "Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy and the right to choose its own destiny. We – and the world – cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out. We cannot and will not just look away," he said in a Twitter post. Downing also affirmed complete support to Ukraine saying that, "the UK stands with Ukraine and its people as they courageously defend their freedom and their democracy." He also engaged in discussion with G7 leaders, and jointly released a statement calling Russian invasion a "serious threat" to global order.

Russia-Ukraine War

On February 24, Russia declared war on Ukraine after months of troops concentration along the eastern European borders. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion in a live presser on state television, saying that the attack was aimed at "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine and not to re-claim the ex-Soviet nation as a part of Russia. So far, at least 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed on the Ukrainian side, in addition to massive infrastructural damages. The world leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) have vehemently condemned Putin's move saying that they are "ready to act" against Moscow's actions by imposing penalties on financial transactions with Russia. Meanwhile, the European Union also stepped up its response further agreeing to sanctions that will levy "massive and severe consequences on Russia."

(Image: AP)