Invading Russian Forces Limiting Movement Of Residents In Occupied Territories: Ukraine

Invading Russian forces have been "putting pressure" on the Ukrainian civilians in the occupied territories and have been restricting their free movement, claimed the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in a Facebook post. In particular, the freedom of movement of civilians is being restricted in the Luhansk region, the defence agency added. "It is becoming more and more difficult to move between settlements. In particular, only local residents with special passes can enter the village of Pluhatar," the AFU said.

Putin signed treaties with Moscow-appointed administrators to annex occupied regions

Russia's President Vladimir Putin formally annexed the four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine in September 2022. The move was slammed by Kyiv and its Western allies as "illegal and meaningless". Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia into Russia were formally incorporated into Russian Federation in a ceremony that Ukraine derided as coercion. Treaties were signed by the Moscow-appointed administrators at the Kremlin’s St George’s Hall in the presence of Russia's Putin to annex the Ukrainian regions. Russia claimed that the civilian votes were arranged in the occupied territories and that it was executing the general "will" of the population nearly seven months after its invasion. Kyiv rejected the votes as a sham and vowed to punish the traitors.

Last week, the International Criminal Court [ICC] at Hague issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader Putin, accusing him of war crimes and of illegal deportation of Ukrainian children into Russia from these occupied territories. The ICC accused Putin of bearing personal responsibility for the abduction of the Ukrainian kids recorded during Russia’s full-scale invasion that was launched nearly a year and a month ago. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the warrant, saying that Putin's arrest issued by the Hague court for the war crimes during the ensuing conflict on the eastern flank "is just the beginning of the story". ICC also issued a warrant for the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Russian Federation, Maria Lvova-Belova, whom it alleged was a partisan in the war crimes, including the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova clarified in a statement that such a biased warrant of the International Criminal Court has "no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view". "Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and does not bear any obligations under it. Russia does not co-operate with this body, and possible "recipes" for arrest coming from the International Court will be legally null and void for us," the foreigIn ministry spokeswoman said.