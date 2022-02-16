Invading Kyiv will prove to be a 'self-inflicted wound' for Moscow, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday during a nationally televised speech on the Russia-Ukraine standoff along east European borders.

Warning against "needless death and destruction", he also warned Putin of sparking an international outrage in the wake of an attack, that is largely speculated by Western powers. He also flagged off concern over the immense "strategic cost" that is that stake for Russia.

"If Russia does invade in the days or weeks ahead, the human cost for Ukraine will be immense, and the strategic cost for Russia will also be immense. If Russia attacks Ukraine, it’ll be met with overwhelming international condemnation. The world will not forget that Russia chose needless death and destruction. Invading Ukraine will prove to be a self-inflicted wound," US President Joe Biden said, as quoted in a readout of the speech released by the White House.

"Invading Ukraine will prove to be a self-inflicted wound," Biden added, further warning that the US and its allies are prepared to "respond decisively". He stated, "The West is united and galvanized."

Citing atrocities of World War 2, the US president said it was a "war of necessity. But if Russia attacks Ukraine, it would be a war of choice or a war without cause or reason," he added. Emphasising that his remarks do not intend to "provoke" but merely present the "truth," he went on to call for accountability for the escalating tensions and hostility emerging from the concentration of Russian military actions along the Ukrainian borders.

"Because this is about more than just Russia and Ukraine. It’s about standing for what we believe in, for the future we want for our world, for liberty — for liberty, the right of countless countries to choose their own destiny, and the right of people to determine their own futures, for the principle that a country can’t change its neighbor’s borders by force. That’s our vision. And toward that end, I’m confident that vision, that freedom will prevail," Biden noted.

The United States is ready to keep engaging in diplomacy, but we are also ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/fpeUMiOar2 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 16, 2022

Russian invasion 'distinctly possible'

As Russia refrained from deterring standoff with at least 1,50,000 soldiers grouped at Donbas, US President predicted, "An invasion remains distinctly possible."

He further added, "that's why I have asked several times that all Americans in Ukraine leave now before it's too late to leave safely."

Reminding Russia of the stakes at hand in the wake of an attack, he stated, "The United States and our Allies and partners around the world are ready to impose powerful sanctions on [and] export controls, including actions that did not — we did not pursue when Russia invaded Crimea and eastern Ukraine in 2014. We will put intense pressure on their largest and most significant financial institutions and key industries."

From the beginning of this crisis, I have been clear and consistent: The United States is prepared no matter what happens.



We are ready for diplomacy to improve stability and security in Europe as a whole.



And we are ready to respond decisively if Russia attacks Ukraine. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 15, 2022

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Russia announced the withdrawal of an unspecified amount of its armed forces from Ukraine's borders. Speaking at a joint conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Putin disclosed a "partial" troop pull-off has been decided "from the areas of our exercises".

However, the West has remained skeptical to agree to Russia's claims, saying there were no immediate signs of de-escalation with Ukraine, further adding it will only believe in Moscow's claims 'after seeing positive developments'.

(Image: AP)