IOC Chief Dismisses Calls For Ban On Russian Athletes, Says Olympics Is A ‘peace Mission'

Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), did not succumb to mounting pressure from several nations that have called for Russian and Belarusian sportspersons to be barred from participating in the 2024 Olympic Games. Addressing the World Ski Championships in France, Bach said that while he is empathetic of the “grief and human suffering” of Ukraine and its athletes, no government should decide the status of participation of athletes in international sporting tournaments.

He also acknowledged that Ukrainian athletes are aware of “how much we share their grief, their human suffering and all the effort we’re taking to help them” with the turmoil that Russia’s invasion has caused. However, he took a strong stance against governments wanting to decide who can participate in competitions, as it would destroy the integrity of sports as a whole.

“It is not up to governments to decide who can take part in which sports competitions, because this would be the end of international sports competitions and world championships and the Olympic Games as we know it,” he said, according to The Guardian.

On Sunday, Bach portrayed Olympic Games as “a peace mission” that would go down in history as a platform that unified people from all around the world. He said that history would show “who is doing more for peace, the ones who try to keep lines open and communicate, or the ones who want to isolate and divide.”

IOC President pays no heed to growing calls for ban on Russian athletes

Furthermore, he said that the IOC wanted to “find a solution that is giving justice to the mission of sport, which is to unify, not to contribute to more confrontation, more escalation. We’re supporting the 3,000 members of the Ukrainian Olympic community to have a strong Ukrainian team in Paris.”

The IOC President’s remarks come after more than two dozen of nations called for a ban on athletes for Russia and Belarus in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this week, the Lithuanian sports minister said that a group of 35 nations have called for the instatement of the bans. In January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the IOC’s neutral stance is an "attempt to tell the world that terror can allegedly be something acceptable.”