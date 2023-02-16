IOC Says Countries Opposing Russia's Participation Have Disregarded Human Rights Issues

The International Olympic Committee took a jab at the countries that are opposing the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympic games. The committee addressed the whole issue during a Q&A address. Several countries have been opposing the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus, in order to showcase solidarity with Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war. The IOC, on the other hand, decided to change its stance on the issue and said in a statement, that it will consider other ways to let Russian and Belarusian athletes take part in the event as neutral athletes. This change of stance was heavily criticised by Ukraine and its allies. Ukraine even hinted at boycotting the 2024 Paris Olympic games.

On Wednesday, IOC held on to its ground and claimed that some of the nations that are opposing Russian participation have disregarded human rights issues. When asked what they understand about the current backlash to the IOC’s position, the international body asserted, “There have been some statements showing concern, in particular from the Baltic countries and some others. Unfortunately, what they have not addressed are human rights concerns. There, we do not have an answer. However, we have to take them seriously into consideration.”

“In the end, it is not up to governments to decide who can take part in sporting competitions because that would be the end of international sports competitions, World Championships and the Olympic Games as we know them,” IOC added. The Committee also made it clear that IOC will be looking into finding a solution that does justice to the “mission of sport.”

What’s the difference between the current situation and past cases

During the Q&A session, when asked how the current situation is different from the ones in the past, the IOC officials pointed out that the United Nations has not imposed any sanctions on both Russia or Belarus at this moment. “There are no UN sanctions in place against Russia and Belarus at this moment in time,” IOC noted. The body took the reference of the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, where the athletes from former Yugoslavia participated. The individual athletes were allowed to participate despite the UN sanctions. “However, even under this UN sanctions regime, the participation of “independent athletes” was eventually allowed at the Olympic Games Barcelona 1992 and agreed with the UN,” the body asserted in the statement.

When asked if the current IOC’s stand will be on the wrong side of history. The officials from the IOC gave out a clear "no" to the question. “History will show who is doing more for peace: those who try to keep communication lines open, or those who want to isolate or divide,” the officials exclaimed. “The IOC and the Olympic Movement have shown this in the past with great success. Just some recent examples include what we have been doing between North and South Korea, regarding Israel and Palestine, and with Kosovo, among many others,” the body added.