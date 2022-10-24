Iran Continuing To Supply Shahed 136 UAVs To Russia To Target Ukrainian Cities, Warns UK

Russia is continuing to use Iranian-manufactured Shahed 136 ("witness" in Persian) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Ukraine to target the civilian infrastructure, the British Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update. Moscow's invading forces are using the Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs to infiltrate Ukrainian air defenses, warned the British Ministry of Defense. The Shahed-136 is serving as a substitute for Russian-manufactured long-range precision weapons as Moscow's weapons reserves have been depleting in the ongoing offensive, said the UK Ministry of Defense. But the Ukrainian efforts to counter the UAVs have been successful, furthermore, the UK said in its intelligence update.

UK and the European Union (EU) have imposed the sanctions on Iranian weapons companies that have been supplying the kamikaze drones to Russia. Iranian drone maker Shahed Aviation Industries and at least three top Iranian military officials were listed in the EU official journal on October 20, to be added to the sanctions blacklist.

Shahed-136 'secret weapon' of Russia's president: NATO

Secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO], Jens Stoltenberg, had called the Shahed-136 as the "secret weapon" of Russia's president Vladimir Putin. He insisted that it is also a "sign of his weakness." Russian forces have used the Iranian-supplied drones to launch assaults on the Ukrainian territory of Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, killing at least 11 people and injuring 89. As many as "43 of 84 Russian missiles fired at Ukraine were shot down and 13 of 24 Russian drones were shot down," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Ukrainian intelligence services said in a statement that an estimated 32 Shahed-136 drones were also deployed in Belarus and that eight others would also be supplied on October 14. The US intelligence had warned in July that Iran is planning to supply the Russian armed forces with "hundreds" of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including weapons-capable drones, that would be used in the war in Ukraine. Speaking at a presser, the US national-security adviser Jake Sullivan, told reporters that Tehran was also planning to train Russian forces to use the drones.