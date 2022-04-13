Iran FM Denies Claims Of Country Supplying Arms To Russia; Express Solidarity With Ukraine

In a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian asserted that the country strongly opposes the ongoing military aggression by Russia and refuted accusations suggesting Iranian companies supplying armaments to Russia.

"Iran stands against Russia's war on Ukraine, supports a diplomatic solution. Grateful to FM Abdollahian for refuting allegations of arms transfers to Russia with the help of Iranian companies, as well as for the medical team sent to Ukraine," Kuleba posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Notably, this is the second such phone conversation between Abdollahian and Kuleba since the onset of the war, with the two foreign ministers having spoken earlier on March 14th. Prior to this meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed the Ukraine crisis, the necessity to protect diplomatic premises, supply of humanitarian aid, and bilateral concerns.

In a prior telephonic conversation, the Iranian top diplomat emphasized the country's opposition to the war and the significance of focusing on a political solution and bilateral negotiations.

Earlier, Kuleba also stated that Iran is averse to the Ukraine conflict and seeks a peaceful resolution and he urged Amirabdollahian to deliver his message to Russian authorities.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's tweet read, “Spoke with Iranian FM Hossein Amirabdollahian ahead of his visit to Moscow tomorrow. Iran is against the war in Ukraine and supports a peaceful solution. I asked to convey my message in Moscow: Russia must stop bombing civilians, commit to the ceasefire, and withdraw from Ukraine.”

Kuleba willing to negotiate with Russia

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has asserted that he is ready to negotiate with Russia only if it helps prevent at least one massacre, like in Bucha, or an attack, like in Kramatorsk.

“It's extremely difficult to even think about sitting down with people who commit or find excuses for all these atrocities and war crimes, who have inflicted such horrendous damage on Ukraine,” Kuleba stated.

However, Kuleba noted that if he had a chance to save human life or a city, a village from destruction, he would definitely take that chance. “But I understand one thing, if sitting down with the Russians will help me to prevent at least one massacre, like in Bucha, or at least another attack, like in Kramatorsk, I have to take that opportunity,” Kuleba added.