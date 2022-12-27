Iran Issued Harsh Response To Ukraine Over 'liquidation' Comment, Warns Of Consequences

After the Ukrainian presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak openly called for the "liquidation" of Iranian military factories manufacturing Shahed-136 drones and missiles used by Russian troops to destroy Ukraine's infrastructure, Iran on Monday, Dec 26 issued a stern response against Kyiv. Ukraine official's "threatening rhetoric" on alleged drone supplies to Moscow is highly irresponsible, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said at a presser, deriding Podolyak's recent verbal escalation. Iranian government threatened "consequences" for making such provocative statements, saying that Ukrainian officials would be responsible for the political and legal outcomes of such "rhetorics."

"We reject the accusations of the Ukrainian leadership. We do not take part in the Ukrainian conflict and are ready to help resolve the crisis and establish peace in this country. We consider threatening rhetoric irresponsible from whichever body it originates," Kanaani said during a press conference on Dec 26.

'Move to more destructive tools against Iran:' Ukrainian official

On Twitter, Podolyak accused Iran of "blatantly humiliating the institution of international sanctions", as he called on the US and its allies to instead destroy Iranian weapon factories, as well as arrest their suppliers in response. “Iran, planning to boost missile, drone supplies for Russia, blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions… Important to abandon nonworking sanctions, invalid UN resolutions concept, and move to more destructive tools – liquidation of plants, arrest of suppliers…,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide had tweeted.

In the second tweet, Podolyak accused North Korea and Belarus of aiding ally Russia’s war effort, as he wrote, “Iran (drones/missiles), North Korea (ammunition/weapons), Belarus (infrastructure/territory/equipment). Factually and legally confirmed allies of RF in the war of aggression, mass murders of civilians & deliberate destruction of Ukrainian cities. There will be joint accountability.” Kyiv has accused Tehran of supplying more than 1700 Shahed-136 loitering munitions to invading Russian forces, which the latter had allegedly used to hit civilian targets since September. Iran, however, denied the allegations.

This photograph released by the Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate shows the wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk, Ukraine. Credit: AP

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian clarified in early November that Tehran had supplied drones to Moscow “months before” Putin ordered a military offensive. In a statement published by the US State Department in the early weeks of December, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said that American intelligence has found that Iran had become “one of Russia’s top military backers.” In a response to Ukraine, Russia’s FSB security service on Monday said in a post that it killed a four-person Ukrainian “sabotage group” using the term “liquidated” for attempting to enter Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.