Iran Refutes Selling Kamikaze Drones To Russia; Says It's Against Supplying Arms To Both

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian claimed on Friday that Tehran "has never sent and will never send" any weaponry to Russia that could be used in its Ukrainian invasion, Tashim News Agency reported.

"We believe that the solution to this crisis is political, and offering any arms support to the two sides delays the chance for peace," Amirabdollahia said.

The alleged use of Iranian drones in the Russia-Ukraine war

In the past few weeks, Russia has allegedly put Iranian-manufactured Shahed-136 drones to use in its war on Ukraine, with Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat accusing Tehran of selling "several hundred" kamikaze drones to Russia and cutting costs by using the drones as substitutes to expensive high-precision missiles.

On September 23, Russia allegedly used Iran’s Shahed-136 drones to bombard Ukraine’s Odesa. Following the attack, Ukraine stated that it would cut ties with Iran for collaborating “with evil" and supplying drones to Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that eight Iranian drones have been exterminated since the beginning of the war. "Today the Russian army used Iranian drones for its strikes. ... The world will know about every instance of collaboration with evil, and it will have corresponding consequences," Zelenskyy said in an address.

Ukraine calls Iran's drone supply to Russia an 'unfriendly act'

The Ukrainian foreign ministry previously said in a statement that the drone supply, which Iran continues to deny, is an “unfriendly act.”

"In response to such an unfriendly act, the Ukrainian side has decided to deprive the ambassador of Iran of his accreditation and also to significantly reduce the number of diplomatic staff of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv," it said in a statement on its official website.

Russia's recent airstrike on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

On October 6, Russia, for the first time, used Iranian-made Shahed-136 “kamikaze drones” in an airstrike on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. The drones destroyed two buildings in the city, according to regional governor Oleksandr Starukh. In the month of August, a senior US administration official said that Russia has experienced several failures with the drones imported from the Iranian capital of Tehran.