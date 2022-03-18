Iran Rescues 29 Of 30 Crew Members Of UAE-flagged Cargo Ship That Sank In Persian Gulf

A United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo ship sank off Iran’s southern coast in the Persian Gulf on Thursday, March 17. Iranian authorities have rescued 29 of the 30 crew members of the cargo ship that sank in the Gulf waters. A search operation has been launched to find one missing sailor, BBC reported, citing IRNA news agency quoting an Iranian emergency response official.

After the UAE-flagged cargo ship, Al Salmy 6, sank, two rescue vessels and helicopters were deployed to rescue people onboard. Captain Nizar Qaddoura, operations manager of the company that owns the ship, told The Associated Press that the Al Salmy 6 witnessed treacherous weather while sailing in the Gulf waters. The water caused the vessel to move at a precarious angle and within hours, the ship was fully submerged.

16 people rescued after ship capsizes in Iran

The incident took place when the vessel capsized some 50 kilometres (30 miles) off the coast of Asaluyeh in southern Iran, The Associated Press reported, citing IRNA news agency. The search and rescue operation continued even though it was affected by bad weather.

As per the AP report, Captain Nizar Qaddoura informed that Iran had sent emergency workers to rescue the crew members and they had successfully saved 16 people. The authorities even asked the civilians ships to help in rescuing the crew members. Eleven people were able to get into life rafts while one person was saved from the water by a nearby tanker, as per the AP report.

Iran warned of disruption to maritime activities in the Gulf

The crew members in the UAE-flagged cargo ship Al Salmy 6 had nationals from Sudan, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia. The ship carrying cars and other cargo had left Dubai days earlier and was on its way to the port of Umm Qasr in southern Iraq, carrying cars and other cargo.

Reportedly, Iran’s meteorological agency had put out a "red alert" and warned of disruption to maritime activities in the Gulf. Furthermore, the agency had mentioned that the weather might damage offshore activities through Saturday.

