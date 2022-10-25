Iran Says Will Not Remain 'indifferent' If Russia's Use Of Iranian Drones In Kyiv Proven

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian foreign minister, has stated that Tehran won't remain 'indifferent' if it is proven that Russia is using Iranian drones in Moscow-Kyiv war, as per a report by Iran International. “During the war in Ukraine… we are against arming both Russia and Ukraine,” said Iran's foreign minister. His statement comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claim that Russia is using Iranian armed drones to target Ukraine's critical infrastructure. The European Union and the UK have imposed sanctions against three Iranian military commanders and an Iranian company which manufactures the Shahed drone, due to their belief that Tehran is supplying these weapons to Russia, in violation of a UN resolution.

According to the Iran International report, US officials started claiming back in July that Russia was importing armed drones from Iran as they are much more cost effective compared to Russia's own missiles and they can be used to target Ukrainian targets albeit in a less precise manner. “We have not supplied Russia with any weapons or drones for use in the war against Ukraine,” continued the Iranian foreign minister. He added that, "I stressed to Mr. Borrell that if… it becomes clear to us that Russia has used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine, we will definitely not be indifferent about this issue.” Borrell is the European foreign policy chief. The Iranain foreign minister also indicated that Tehran is open to direct talks with Ukraine if it becomes clear that Iranian drones are being used against Ukraine.

US national security claims that Iran is directly engaged in the war

On Thursday, last week, US national security council spokesperson John Kirby had said that “Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground, and through the provision of weapons that are impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.” On Monday, Nasser Kanani, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman rejected this claim saying, "We strongly reject this news. Washington aims to deviate public opinion from the destructive role they have in the Ukraine war by standing on one side of the conflict and heavily exporting weapons and equipment to Ukraine." Kyiv has downgraded its diplomatic relationship with Tehran and seeked arms and ammunitions from Israel, based on the belief that Israel is a geopolitical rival of Iran and they would be happy to help Ukraine. However, Israel has refused to supply armaments to Ukraine as Israel maintains a delicate relation with Russia, whose support they need for the operations in Syria, which until now, Russia has allowed.