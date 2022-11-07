'Iran Should Be Punished': Zelenskyy Holds Regime Responsible For Prolonging Russian War

After Iran's 'admission' of drone shipment to Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lashed out at the Iranian administration, asserting that it 'should be punished for supplying weapons' to Moscow.

In a speech given by Zelenskyy on Sunday evening, he informed the citizens that he had held a 'productive conversation' with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Speaking about the conversation, Zelenskyy said, “Increasing pressure on the Iranian regime was discussed today with Ursula von der Leyen. Its complicity in Russian terror must be punished.”

Asserting that the 'whole world will know' that the Iranian regime helped Russia prolong the war, Zelenskyy said, "If it were not for the Iranian supply of weapons to the aggressor, we would be closer to peace now." Criticising the Iranian involvement, Zelenskyy said that everyone who is supporting Russia in the war must bear the responsibility for its consequences along with it.

EU and other states began to impose sanctions on Iran

On November 5, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's Foreign Minister acknowledged for the first time that his country supplied Russia with drones insisting that the drones were given “months before Russia started invading the Ukrainian territories.” After the admission, Iran faced backlash globally over the issue.

This information came months after Iran vehemently denied the claims made by Ukraine that Russia is using Iranian drones to target Ukrainian civilians and its energy infrastructure. In light of all this, the EU and other states are now imposing sanctions against Iran’s delivery of drones to Russia.

Citing Ukrainian and western intelligence The Jerusalem Post reported that Russia has been using Iranian suicide drones to strike Ukrainian military and civilian infrastructure. The recent revelation by Iran is now making many question its claim of having a “neutral” stance.

Motivating his citizens, Zelenskyy thanked the “warriors of Ukraine” and finished his speech by saying, “No matter what the terrorists want, no matter what they try to achieve, we must endure this winter and be even stronger in the spring than we are now, be even more ready for the liberation of our entire territory than now.”