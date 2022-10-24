Iran To Supply Moscow With 40 Turbines To Support Its Gas Industry Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Amid the dispute on the reports that claim Russia has been using Iranian weapons in Ukraine and Tehran denying it, Iran has said that the nation would give Russia 40 turbines to support its gas industry. In the face of Western sanctions related to Moscow's involvement in the Ukraine War, Reza Noushadi, the CEO of Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company, said, “industrial successes are not limited to the fields of missiles and drones”. Notably, this was reported by Shana, the press agency for the oil ministry, on Sunday.

Furthermore, these remarks came after drones produced in Iran have been utilised by the Russian military to attack many Ukrainian targets. According to reports, in the last few weeks, there were at least three blasts in the nation's capital Kyiv. Reports also emerged when there were strikes in the Mykolaiv Oblast.

According to Ukrainian Air Force, on October 16, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Command "South" in the southern part of the embattled country destroyed nine Shahed-136 Iranian-built kamikaze drones in less than an hour. The National Guard and the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine have reportedly shot down two more Shahed-136 drones, Kyiv Independent reported.

In addition to this, the Ukrainian military said that on October 15 that four kamikaze drone attacks had occurred overnight in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that the deployment of drones has been crucial in the fight ever since Russia began its aggressive invasion of Ukraine in late February, but it has been worse since the summer when Washington and Kyiv claimed that Moscow had acquired the drones from Iran.

Iran denies the reports of sending weapons to Russia

Besides this, in reaction to the allegations that Russia has been deploying Iranian weaponry in Ukraine, Iran asserted that it "has not and will not provide Russia with arms for use in the war. Further, this denial came, according to the reports, in response to claims made by the US and Ukrainian intelligence services that Moscow is utilising "kamikaze drones" produced in Iran in its attacks on Ukrainian territory.

In the meantime, Iran has denounced the sanctions put in place by the European Union and the United Kingdom under the pretext that Iran-build drones were used in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which it called an "unfounded pretext." Nasser Kannani, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, rejected the claims made by Germany, the United Kingdom, and France and "strongly condemned" the sanctions against Tehran that were announced by the foreign ministers of the EU and the British government on the basis of a "bogus and baseless pretext." Iran made its statement after the UK and the EU issued penalties against Iranian people and companies for providing Russia with drones used in the attack on Ukraine.