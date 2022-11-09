Iranian Drone Parts Manufactured After Russia’s Invasion? New Findings Refute Iran Claims

Ukraine's intelligence GUR on Tuesday said that it examined components of one of the drones that were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, and it was discovered that it had been manufactured after February 24 when Russia launched an invasion into Ukraine. The claim came after indisputable evidence, refuting previous narratives hurled by Iranian authorities that the kamikaze drones known as Shahed 136 ("witness" in Persian) were supplied to Russia before its military launched the Ukrainian offensive. Iran has been trying to avoid responsibility for war crimes, GUR officials claimed, according to the Ukrainian press. Tehran claimed that Shahed 136 deliveries were made months before Russia launched the full-scale invasion.

“The propeller of one Mohajer-6 drone was manufactured only in February this year,” GUR intelligence experts reportedly explained. “It’s just been made. And it still takes time to deliver it to the Russian Federation. That means they were delivered this year," they stated.

Iran to supply Russia with 1,000 short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles

Pentagon has also raised alarm about Iran recently agreeing to supply Russia with 1,000 short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar to Russia. These two short-range ballistic missiles are capable of striking targets at distances of 300 and 700 kilometers. The shipment is being closely monitored by the United States as it will be the first instance of Iran sending advanced precision-guided missiles to its ally Moscow as the war ensues.

The Iranian drones, known as “loitering munition,” are also on the list. They are capable of circling an area identified as a potential target before striking after identifying the enemy asset. The US Department of Defense, reportedly, found that Iran dispatched officials to Russia on September 18 to finalise terms for additional weapons shipments. During the course of the ongoing conflict in August, US officials also identified Iranian drones, the Shahed series and the Mohajer-6, being supplied rampantly to the Russian Federation to attack Ukraine.

Separately, the British Ministry of Defence also confirmed in an intelligence update, that Russia is continuing to use Iranian-manufactured Shahed 136 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Shahed-136 is serving as a substitute for Russian-manufactured long-range precision weapons as Moscow's weapons reserves have been depleting in the ongoing offensive, said the UK Ministry of Defense. But the Ukrainian efforts to counter the UAVs have been successful, furthermore, the UK said in its intelligence update.