Iranian FM Meets Lavrov, Offers To Initiate Visa-free Regime For Russian Business Trips

In a major step in bolstering bilateral trade relations with Russia, Iran on Thursday professed to initiate a visa-free regime for business trips - a baby step that would enable both the countries to minimise US-imposed sanctions. The major development came as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov landed in Tehran to hold bilateral meetings with top Iranian officials including President Ebrahim Raisi and FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Thursday. In a separate meeting between delegates of both countries, Abdollahian pitched the idea of abolishing visas for Russians who wish to visit Iran for business, citing "good relations with Moscow."

🇷🇺🇮🇷 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a bilateral meeting in Tehran.#RussiaIran pic.twitter.com/GVjqtvJmeK — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) June 23, 2022

"We have good relations on the issue of full liberalization of visas, we discussed this issue. In the Islamic Republic of Iran, we express our full readiness to announce the abolition of visas on a reciprocal basis and take the necessary steps," Abdollahian said during a press conference on Thursday. According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, the first step will be to abolish visa requirements for businessmen completely. He added that the officials of both sides have discussed the issue and said that the deal will be finalised as soon as possible.

📸 FM Sergey #Lavrov & President Ebrahim Raisi 🇷🇺🇮🇷 meet in Tehran pic.twitter.com/ApAiXmx5kw — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) June 22, 2022

According to a report by Xinhua, it is expected that Lavrov will meet officials concerned with the Iran nuclear deal. Besides, local media reported that both sides will also discuss issues concerning Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan. The agenda includes trade and energy cooperation and expanding cooperation between Tehran and the regions of Eurasia and the Caucasus. It is worth mentioning that both Iran and Russia are under US sanctions, which have limited their ability to dispatch their huge energy reserves to global markets. It is expected that both the countries would try to circumvent or at least minimise the effect of Western sanctions imposed under the Iran nuclear deal and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Iran nuclear deal

It is pertinent to note that Iran has been facing Western sanctions for its unlawful activities related to uranium. Several countries like the US, Israel and UAE, on several occasions, raised concerns about the possibility of Iran developing nuclear weapons-- a claim that Tehran refuted multiple times. Tehran, however, claims its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes like generating electric power and medical isotopes. In 2015, a deal was signed that gave Tehran a major relief from sanctions. However, in return, Iran pledged not to develop a nuclear weapon. Later, after three years, the then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal and reimposed waves of biting sanctions on the Islamic republic. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Tehran plans to ramp up its uranium enrichment-- which is a key component in manufacturing nuclear bombs -- insisting that its nuclear program is for "peaceful purposes".

Image: Twitter/@mfa_russia