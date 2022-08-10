Iranian Satellite Launched By Russia Raises 'military Surveillance' Concerns: Report

A day after Russia launched an Iranian satellite into orbit, speculations are rife that it could possibly be used for battlefield surveillance amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, Iran has brushed off concerns that Russia would use the satellite to strengthen its monitoring of Ukrainian military targets.

According to the Iranian Space Agency, the Islamic Republic would have complete authority over the satellite from the very first day of the launch. It also clarified that the high-resolution camera-equipped satellite would be used for "environmental monitoring."

Meanwhile, US officials have argued that Russia might use the Iranian satellite to keep an eye on the Ukrainian Military targets. To substantiate their arguments, they also referred to a Washington Post report which stated Russia's intention to use the Iranian satellite for several months.

According to the report, Russia told Iran that it would use the satellite in order to bolster its surveillance of military targets in the Ukrainian territory. Earlier on August 9, the Iranian satellite was launched by a Russian rocket from Kazakhstan's Baikonur launch site - which is under lease to the Russian Federation.

The launch of the Iranian satellite, named 'Khayyam', comes at a critical time as Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, has threatened to downsize its cooperation with western nations, The Guardian reported. Although the US has imposed several sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Europe, Roscosmos and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have continued their fundamental levels of collaboration, which included sending personnel to the International Space Station (ISS). However, the Russian government has threatened to abandon the ISS, if sanctions are not done away with.

As a result of its isolation from the West, Russia has turned towards the Middle East, Africa, and Asia for commerce and political assistance since the onset of the war in Ukraine. According to reports, Russia has also looked to Iran as a source of expertise in order to adapt to the new sanctions imposed by the US and other western nations. Russia is looking to learn from Iran's expertise in areas like evading banking restrictions and maintaining aircraft without access to widely available western parts. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin also held a meeting with Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on July 19.

(Image: AP)