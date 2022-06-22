Ireland Freezes Russian Assets Worth 1.3 Billion Euros Under EU Sanction Implementation

In line with the European Union’s sanctions on the Russian regime for waging war in Ukraine, Ireland on Tuesday froze approximately €900m worth of Moscow’s assets to financially cripple top oligarchs, political decision makers, and those linked to authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin. An official from the Department of Foreign Affairs, on June 22 told the Irish Times that the data reported to it by the Central Bank suggests that additional assets of Russian Federation are being frozen besides the €900m that was frozen in March under the EU sanctions.

As many as 700 individuals linked to Russia’s government were placed on an EU blacklist as part of a raft of sanctions imposed on Russia in response to the Ukrainian invasion. EU member states were asked to freeze bank accounts and other assets of the Russian entities. An Irish government spokesperson had then informed, "Typically, up to now, notifications of asset freezes to the Commission took place on an annual basis. In the light of recent developments, member states are being asked to provide more frequent notifications.”

Legally binding obligations

Irish central bank’s chief Taoiseach Micheál Martin subsequently provided information saying that the bank had communicated in a written format with the Irish business representatives and had reminded them how “vitally important” financial sanctions against Russia are. Irish Central Bank’s letter to enforce the sanctions on Russian entities was dispatched to The Law Society, The Bar of Ireland, individual Chambers of Commerce, Small Firms Association, IBEC, Enterprise Ireland, IDA, Citizens Information Board, ACCA, Chartered Accountants Ireland, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Ireland, Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Women's Network Ireland and the National Ploughing Association among others.

“The adoption of sanctions places legally binding obligations on all individuals and entities and we are requesting that business and professional groups would assist in ensuring that their members are aware of these obligations,” Central Bank’s director of enforcement and anti-money laundering personnel, Seána Cunningham told Irish Times. She furthermore added, that the banks need to “play its part in the effective implementation of sanctions to ensure that the sanctions achieve their desired goal.”

EU has introduced a range of sanctions for its member states to implement in response to the invasion of Ukraine in order to cripple Russian businessmen, politicians, and officials linked to Vladimir Putin’s brutal war. In April, the worth of Russian assets that have been frozen by Ireland under these sanctions reached €1bn, according to Irish Times newspaper.