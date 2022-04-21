The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has led to one of the greatest refugee crises in Europe, resulting in the shortage of accommodation in some countries to house people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. Ireland is confronting a similar situation wherein officials are forced to prepare arenas to temporarily host new refugees coming from the war-ravaged country. From Wednesday, up to 70 migrants are being sheltered in the Millstreet Arena in County Cork, with the venue's capacity likely to be surpassed by the end of the week, Euractiv reported citing Irish media.

Since the onset of the crisis in Ukraine, over 24,000 refugees have reportedly arrived in Ireland, with more than half of them requiring state-provided housing. However, the government has failed to find shelter for them all. Many people have been lodged in hotels, but due to a lack of rooms, emergency facilities have also been built, including tented lodging at army camps. The Millstreet Arena will be the first of these temporary facilities to be used, the report stated.

Ireland deploys emergency accommodation measures to house migrants

According to the Irish Red Cross, almost 24,000 pledges of lodging – some in shared residences, some in vacant ones – have been made. Following a meeting with Ukraine's Prime Minister on Wednesday in Ireland, Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin said he believed the state was on the verge of needing to deploy emergency accommodation measures like the arena. “I think facilities like that will be deployed as numbers continue to come into the country," he added, as per Euractiv.

Nearly 4.9 million Ukrainian nationals fled country: UNHCR

Martin further stated that the situation is indeed very challenging but Ireland will do everything possible to help the people fleeing Ukraine. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that since the conflict with Russia began on February 24, approximately 4.9 million Ukrainian nationals have fled the war-torn country.

According to UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo, the exodus is the "fastest-growing and one of the greatest refugee crises" Europe has witnessed since World War II. Meanwhile, Kyiv claimed that more than 500,000 Ukrainians have been deported to Russia and are being held by the Russian military.

(Image: AP)