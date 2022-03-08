Ireland: Truck With Ecclesiastical Supplies 'deliberately' Hits Gates Of Russian Embassy

The Russian Embassy in Dublin was hit out by a lorry through its gates on Monday afternoon. According to a report by Irish News, the truck was carrying ecclesiastical supplies and the driver allegedly had intentionally collided with the Embassy gates in a bid to show anger against the Russian invasion. The incident occurred at around 1:30 pm when the truck driver had reversed the truck through the embassy's gates on Orwell Road in south Dublin.

As per the bystanders, as soon as the lorry hit the gates, the driver jumped out of the vehicles with some posters and started distributing them to the people nearby. The state media reports said that the poster had pictures of the victims who were killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Desmond Wisley has breached the gates of the Russian Embassy in #Dublin. He was overcome after seeing photos of the family killed in Irpin. pic.twitter.com/8SMbZIYxK0 — Laura Moth (@EisabelMoth) March 7, 2022

Though the Gardaí (Irish Police) arrested the person from the spot, the Russian Embassy alleged that the police were standing idle when the incident happened on Monday. The police reportedly told the Irish News that the accused driver was still being questioned last night and added they are investigating criminal damage against him.

"A large truck came over to the gates of the Embassy, pulled back and tom down the gates of the Embassy. The incident took place in the presence of Garda officers, who stood idle," read the statement released by the Embassy. Notably, this was the same place where a large number of protestors gathered and demonstrated their anger after Moscow announced a full-fledged war against its neighbouring country, Ukraine.

#Statement by the Embassy on the violation of its territory pic.twitter.com/AMCGKTzRsL — Russia in Ireland (@Rus_Emb_Ireland) March 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy, in a statement released on Twitter said: "The Embassy strongly condemns this criminal act of insanity directed against the peaceful diplomatic mission. The Embassy views this incident as a clear and blatant violation of Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic relations of 1961. The Embassy is in contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ireland, demanding that the Irish authorities take comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of its staff and their family members," added the statement.

"The incident is a cause of extreme concern. We believe that no people of sound mind could support such senseless and barbaric actions," stressed the Embassy.

An update by the Embassy on the truck incident pic.twitter.com/IzI8JHyvyx — Russia in Ireland (@Rus_Emb_Ireland) March 7, 2022

Have a look at the background behind this incident

Notably, Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Until then, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called his Russian counterpart to meet him, seeking a resolution to avert the war. However, on February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine, resulting in the heavy shelling and killing of more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians.

Image: Twitter/@thelifeofsharks