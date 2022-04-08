Irpin Mayor Announces 3-day Curfew, Says 'entrance Into City Will Be Closed' Amid War

As the Russian aggression against Ukraine has entered its day 44, mayor of Irpin has announced a three-day curfew in the city. According to The Kyiv Independent, Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn has announced that the 3-day curfew in Irpin will remain in effect from 9 pm on April 7 to 9 am on April 11. He further clarified that the city's entrance will be closed.

Since the commencement of the Russian invasion on February 24, the town of Irpin has remained at the top of the Russian target list. According to media reports, as of April 1, Irpin's residents were subjected to Moscow's aggression as Kremlin forces bombarded the city. Heavy bombs capable of wreaking widespread damage were dropped on Irpin, Ukraine's 'Hero City'.

Ukrainian forces have recaptured Irpin: Zelenskyy

In addition to this, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his national speech on March 28, stated that Ukrainian forces had recaptured Irpin amid the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war. Likewise, Irpin Mayor Markushyn had verified that the city has been liberated from Russian invaders. The mayor, however, had urged citizens to stay away from the city for a while.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has designated Irpin as a "Hero City of Ukraine," as it has been considered to be one of the first Ukrainian cities to be attacked by Russian soldiers. Irpin was among the first cities in Ukraine to be exposed to a semi-large-scale Russian assault, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, and the Presidential Decree granted the honorary award "Hero City of Ukraine" for the accomplishment, widespread heroism, as well as resilience of the citizens and protectors of Irpin during the repulse of the Russian invasion.

According to media reports, Hero City is a Soviet honorary title bestowed on twelve cities in the Soviet Union for their outstanding bravery during World War II, and it is presently held in a number of locations in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine.

Zelenskyy demands heavy weapons to defend Ukraine

In a first, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an exclusive interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami asserted that Kyiv will continue to maintain its defensive strategy in the war and they will not retaliate by attacking Russian territory. Zelenskyy used this as an argument for why heavy weapons should be given to Ukraine and placed on its soil as a deterrent and for defence.

While quashing the Russian claims of a Ukrainian attack on its Belgorod Oil depot, President Zelenskyy asserted that his forces are not using their weapons to strike Russian cities since they are only fighting this war to protect their motherland to save their own territory. He further added that Ukraine’s agenda in the unabated war is only to safeguard "what is theirs".

(Image: AP)