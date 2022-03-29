Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn on Monday stated that Irpin in the Kyiv region has been liberated from the Russian invaders. However, the residents are still unable to return, as per the reports of Ukrinform. He stated that the city of Irpin has been freed from the clutches of the Moscow tyrants and that Ukraine and its defenders deserve all of the credit for this. He, however, appealed to the residents not to return to the city for some time.

In a Telegram message, Irpin Mayor stated that Irpin has been set free today. He further said that he requests the residents not to return to the city as returning to Irpin is still impossible and unsafe. The Mayor claimed that they will keep pushing forward to liberate Bucha, Hostomel, and Vorzel. Markushyn also said that they are aware that more attacks will be launched against the town and they will stand firm in their defence.

US has not confirmed Mayor's claim

However, the mayor's assertion was not confirmed by the US as later on Monday, a senior US defence official said that he couldn't independently confirm that Irpin had been reclaimed. The official further stated that they have seen the mayor's comments and they have talked about active combat and the Ukrainians' efforts to reclaim it, but they are not in a position currently to verify that the city has been reclaimed by Ukraine, according to the Hill.

Irpin has been named a "Hero City of Ukraine" by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Irpin has been named a "Hero City of Ukraine" by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry as it was one of the first Ukrainian cities to be invaded by the Russian forces. Ukraine's Ministry of Defense stated that Irpin was one of the first cities to be subjected to a semi-large-scale Russian assault and that the Presidential Decree awarded the honorary award "Hero City of Ukraine" for the feat, mass heroism, and resilience of the citizens and defenders of Irpin during the repulse of military invasion. Hero City is a Soviet honorary title given to twelve cities in the Soviet Union for extraordinary valour during World War II, and it is currently held by many places in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine.

(Image: AP)