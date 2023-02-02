Is A New Offensive In The Ukraine-Russia War Underway? Ukrainians Fear It Is

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has alluded that a new Russian offensive has started in eastern Ukraine. Moscow has gathered hundreds of thousands of troops and has been attacking numerous places daily with increased artillery fire, as per a report from The New York Times. The Ukrainian military is struggling to maintain its position on a 140-mile front line.

Ukraine has been anticipating Russia's offensive for quite some time and they believe it has now started. The fear is that the second offensive will be similar in intensity to the strikes that occurred on the initial days of the invasion. Ukraine and Russia have been engaged in intense fighting for almost a year. After Ukraine successfully regained control over certain territories, the conflict in the east has become stagnant with both sides suffering heavy losses and making minimal progress.

Russian strategy changed after Gerasimov started leading the war effort

Both nations are preparing for more intense ground combat with Russia aiming to capture the entire Donbass region and Ukraine seeking to remove Russian troops from their country. Recently, the Russian strategy changed after the appointment of General Valery V. Gerasimov to lead the war effort. Since then, Russia has reportedly increased its forces in Donbass in an attempt to break through fortified lines using manpower, as previous efforts with firepower have been unsuccessful.

According to Ukrainian intelligence cited in the report, Russia currently has over 320,000 soldiers in the country, which is double the size of the initial invading force. Western officials and military analysts believe that Russia has an additional 150,000 to 250,000 soldiers in reserve that can be mobilized at any time. NATO's Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, has stated that Russia is preparing for more war by increasing the number of soldiers, acquiring new weapons from authoritarian states such as Iran and North Korea, and ramping up weapons production. Along with the increase in forces, there has apparently been a rise in Russian bombing. A military analyst from Rochan Consulting told to The New York Times that the number of Russian artillery barrages has increased from an average of 60 per day four weeks ago to over 90 per day last week.