Is Belarusian President Lukashenko Poisoned In Moscow? Here's What His Opponent Thinks

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been rushed to the hospital in Moscow, as per the nation's opposition leader Valery Tsepkalo. This latest health-related information on Lukashenko has been shared by Tsepkalo, the former Presidential candidate of the nation and the former ambassador to the United States, through a post on his social media account. It has previously been reported that the Belarusian president had a critical health condition.

Notably, Lukashenko left Russia soon after the Victory Day parade in Moscow as he skipped lunch with Russian President Vladimir Putin, at that time a bandage was seen on his right hand. On May 15, a bandage appeared on his left hand, similar to the previous one on his right hand, as per AP reports. According to Valery Tsepkalo, the health condition of Lukashenko worsened after meeting Putin.

Is Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko poisoned?

Taking to Twitter, in a series of tweets, Valery Tsepkalo wrote, "According to preliminary information, subject to further confirmation, #Lukashenko was urgently transported to Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital after his closed-door meeting with #Putin. Currently, he remains under medical care there. Leading specialists have been mobilized to address his critical condition." Further, he shared that "Blood purification procedures have been conducted, and Lukashenko's condition has been deemed non-transportable. The orchestrated efforts to save the Belarusian dictator aimed to dispel speculations regarding Kremlin's alleged involvement in his poisoning."

In the long tweet, Tsepkalo went on to say, "Irrespective of whether he recovers or not, doctors caution about the possibility of relapses." Further, as a representative of the Belarus Democratic Forum of the Republic of Belarus, he has urged the West to convene "a strategic session in the coming days to discuss the "elections" initiative and other measures that should be undertaken in order to secure the transitional period."

In a separate long tweet, the opposition leader shared that the first signs of illness emerged on May 9, when he had flown to Minsk as he did not trust any surgical intervention in Moscow. "According to reliable information, this time, after the emergency hospitalization, doctors warned him that he simply wouldn't be able to make it alive if he would fly by an airplane," wrote Tsepkalo in his tweet.

Recently, the two leaders of Belarus and Russia met and participated in the Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow on May 24. During that meeting, Lukashenko made a statement: "Russian nuclear weapons had already begun to be transported to Belarus within the framework of bilateral agreements."The statement by his opposition on Twitter has come five days after that.

It is to be noted that there has been no information provided about Lukashenko’s whereabouts or the state of his health for a long time. Further, the Belarusian president has also not appeared in public or participated in official events since the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow and Minsk on May 9. Intriguingly, Lukashenko himself dismissed his 'dying' rumours saying, "I'm not going to die, guys. You'll have to struggle with me for a very long time to come."