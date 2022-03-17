In an embarrassing moment for the President of the United States, Joe Biden on Wednesday needed prompting to label Vladimir Putin a 'war criminal' for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a recent video that has surfaced on social media, Biden, who has slapped harsh sanctions on the Russian Federation, appeared lost when he was casually asked whether he would call Putin a war criminal.

Responding to the media query, Biden said 'No' but quickly changed his stance after being prompted by his staff. When the US President was asked by a reporter if he was ready to call Putin a war criminal' "after everything we have seen", he replied 'no', to which the reporter questioned, "why not?"

At this point, as Biden was walking away, the presidential staff were seen whispering something to Biden, after which the US President stops, and appearing to have misheard the question, says "You asked me whether I would call...". "...Putin, a war criminal," the reporter reiterates.

"Oh, I think he is a war criminal," Biden asserts.

Is Putin a war criminal?

Biden: “No.”

then his handlers got a hold of him and made him go back

Biden: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/C0OLQDffQs — 🇺🇸Americanka🇵🇱 (@1AmKa3) March 16, 2022

Soon after the remark caught headlines, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reaffirmed, "By saying that Putin is a war criminal, the President's words speak for themselves as he was speaking from his heart."

Meanwhile, Biden’s designation of Vladimir Putin received sharp criticism from Russia. Slamming Biden, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the remarks by the US leader were "unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric", as per TASS news agency.

Biden calls VP Kamala Harris 'First Lady'

On Tuesday, another remark by US President Joe Biden elicited laughter at the Equal Day ceremony when he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as 'the first lady' - a title used for the President's wife.

Biden made the mistake when announcing that the Vice President could not attend the ceremony because her husband, 'the second gentleman' Doug Emhoff had tested COVID-19 positive.

With similar incidents occurring every often, questions have been raised on whether Biden is looking increasingly lost, especially on his attacks against Putin.