According to US officials familiar with the intelligence, there has been a troubling shift in China's support for Russia's military in recent times, raising concerns that Beijing is attempting to offer lethal military aid to Russia without being detected. Although the officials did not elaborate on the specific intelligence behind this assertion, they did confirm that the US has shared the information with its allies and partners at the Munich Security Conference, as per a report from CNN news. On the sidelines of the conference, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly discussed the matter with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and strongly cautioned against any potential material support from China to Russia, including assistance in evading sanctions.

A senior State Department official spoke to reporters and underscored the consequences of such support from China. During her speech at the Munich Security Conference, even Vice President Kamala Harris raised concerns about China's increasing ties with Russia since the beginning of the conflict. She made a reference to the possibility of China providing lethal support to Russia, warning that such actions would only incentivize further aggression and undermine the rules-based order. US officials have noted a growing trend of China attempting to publicly portray itself as a proponent of peace while discreetly aiding Russia in its military efforts and potentially considering the provision of lethal aid.

China is attempting to hoodwink the world?

This contradiction between China's public statements and actions has raised alarm among US officials, who have shared their intelligence with allies and partners at the conference. During his own remarks at the conference, China's foreign minister Wang Yi announced that Beijing would be introducing a "peace plan" for Ukraine and Russia, but US officials remain skeptical of China's true intentions.

During an interview with CNN on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was asked whether she believed China was receptive to Europe's call to not support Russia. In response, von der Leyen expressed skepticism, stating that the opposite had been observed so far. She cited the unlimited partnership agreement between China and Russia as evidence of their growing relationship. Von der Leyen further emphasized the need for concrete actions from China to demonstrate its commitment to not supporting Russia. As of now, she stated that the evidence suggests the opposite, leaving an open question regarding China's position on the matter.