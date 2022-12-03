Is Donestk Freezing? UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Has This To Say

The Russia-Ukraine war has escalated to such an extent that the chances of an easy end to the war look bleak. To make matters even worse, different regions of Ukraine are now witnessing massive power cuts with critical energy infrastructure hit amidst the growing ruckus of the Russia-Ukraine war. The winters are up and roaring in the region and with the constant power outages in the country, Ukrainians are struggling to hold on.

On Friday, UN Secretary General’s Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric expressed his concern over the issue. Dujarric in his press briefing claimed that the Eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk is freezing as the residents cannot heat their homes amid the ongoing conflict.

According to Dujarric, the residents of Donetsk's southern neighbour Zaporizhia are also facing the same crisis. He stated that while the whole world is focusing on the “grave humanitarian situation in Kherson,” the region of Zaporizhzhia is being shelled “daily for the last few weeks.”

Dujarric said, “People in these towns face tremendous challenges accessing gas, water, and electricity in their homes.” He then went on to claim that, “Most people in the region of Donetsk also face extremely limited access to heating, water, health and education services following damage to civilian infrastructure.”

‘Hundreds of generators distributed to schools and hospitals’: UN spokesperson

According to Dujarric, the UN Humanitarians in the region have received reports of civilians killed and injured on both sides of the borders. In the Friday, press briefing Dujarric also alluded to the fact, that several schools in both Ukrainian and Russian-controlled parts of the region were “reportedly hit,” amidst the growing conflict escalation.

Speaking about the conditions on the Russia-controlled side, Dujarric said, “On the Russian-controlled side, including the city of Donetsk itself, families cannot heat their homes as the centralized heating system is not operational,” adding, “Piped water is also limited to a few days per week for a few hours.”

The news comes in the light of reports that Russia is planning to conduct a “symbolic” capture in the areas around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut. According to an intelligence update shared by the UK’s Ministry of Defence, the motive behind this endeavour is to encircle the town with “tactical advances to north and south.”

When it comes to how the UN is responding to the current humanitarian crisis in the region, Dujarric claimed that “hundreds of generators” have been provided to hospitals, and schools, along with this, the organisation has also provided “winter supplies and services, heating appliances and house repairs to over 630,000 people.”