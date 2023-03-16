Is France Delaying EU's Effort To Supply Shells To Ukraine?

European sources have informed The Telegraph that France is obstructing EU efforts to assist Ukraine in restocking its dwindling supplies of shells amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. According to the report on Wednesday, Paris is seeking assurances that the proposed €2 billion ammunition procurement agreement between member states will only include shells produced within the EU. This move by France is seen as a potential delay to the EU's plan to provide support to Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression.

Several EU member states have opposed France's demand

According to an EU diplomat, "many member states" have opposed France's demand for a €2 billion deal to only involve shells produced inside the bloc, insisting that it would be more efficient to deal with manufacturers outside the EU who already have the required production capacity. The EU plan aims to supply the Ukrainian military with one million 155mm artillery shells by giving cash incentives to member states to coordinate and place large joint orders that would motivate manufacturers to ramp up production. The diplomat suggested that "allowing non-EU companies into the scheme is very important" to act immediately, which is necessary. The same source opined that "Paris clearly favors the EU spending on its own industries over supporting Ukraine."