Is Germany Another Hurdle In Ukraine's Plans To Secure NATO Membership?

Germany is on the fence about Ukraine's potential admission into NATO and is laying a strong emphasis on a step-by-step procedure before the war-torn country enters the military bloc, according to sources familiar with the matter. “Berlin is stand-offish at the prospect of offering immediate membership… It wants a process and time to develop guarantees to essentially block membership," an anonymous NATO official told The Telegraph.

As per reports, Berlin's apparent reluctance spurs from the fear that Kyiv might immediately invoke Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty if it joins NATO. This would mean that an attack against it “shall be considered an attack against" all members of the alliance.

Just last month, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz asserted that Berlin would have to "take a sober look at the current situation," citing Ukrainian officials who acknowledged that "joining NATO is out of the question” until the war ends and the bloc should rather find others means to help Kyiv.

Is Biden against Ukraine's NATO bid?

Similar thoughts were recently echoed by Joe Biden. In a conversation with CNN, the US President said that "I don’t think it’s ready for membership in NATO." The 80-year-old's hesitancy comes despite him green-lighting the controversial move to arm Ukraine with cluster munitions.

Since the war began, Ukraine has pushed hard to make way for itself in NATO. This month, it counts on the bloc's summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, where it is expected to continue amplifying calls for the same. However, little progress has been made on the issue since NATO announced in 2008 that the “door is open” and Ukraine “will become a member” at some point in the future.