Is Moldova The Next Frontier For Russia? One Year Of Ukraine Conflict Raises Question

Moldova, a tiny European country on the western border of Ukraine, has found itself dangerously embroiled in Russia's war against Ukraine. On February 20, President of Moldova Maia Sandu charged that "foreign saboteurs" were being used by Moscow to organise a coup against her pro-European Union government.

Russia's defence ministry said on February 24 that Ukraine intended to invade the separatist Moldovan province of Transdniestria after organising a false-flag operation. Moldova has denied this claim and urged for calm. The ministry stated that Ukraine intended to conduct an attack that would include Russian forces from Transnistria as a cover for the invasion.

Ahead of the invasion's one-year anniversary, analysts say it is absolutely likely that Moscow is using Moldova — and separatist organisations in its pro-Russian breakaway state of Transnistria — to foment dissension and weaken Ukraine from a fresh frontier. Up until now, the Ukrainian military and its allies in the West have predicted that Russia's resurgent onslaught will be focussed in the east of the nation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, had warned last week that his intelligence agencies had discovered "a detailed Russian plan to undermine the political situation in Moldova," and according to Sandu, officials have now corroborated his claims.

Moldova is an accidental player

Earlier this week, Sandu stated that Russian, Belarussian, Montenegrin, and Serbian nationals had entered Moldova and were seeking to incite rallies in an effort to "change the legitimate government to an illegal government controlled by the Russian Federation."

“The purpose of these actions is to overturn the constitutional order, to change the legitimate power from Chisinau to an illegitimate one that would put our country at Russia’s disposal to stop the European integration process, but also so that Moldova can be used by Russia in its war against Ukraine,” Sandu said.

Moscow swiftly denied the allegations, while Montenegro and Serbia requested more evidence from Sandu's Chisinau-based administration. The charges have not been addressed by Belarus in the media. The declaration was made only a few days after Natalia Gavrilita, Moldova's Prime Minister, announced her resignation from office on Friday, citing "many crises caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine.”

If the action was a direct reaction to the most recent intelligence reports, Gavrilita did not specify that. Analysts have emphasised that the timing is not random. Like it did with Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine, analysts warned last year that Moscow would attempt to recognise Transnistria, a pro-Russian breakaway territory of Moldova, as an independent state as a pretext for invasion.

Is Moldova next?

Although analysts think worries over a full-scale invasion of the country, as was initially predicted last year, are exaggerated, they warn that a strengthening of Western connections with Moldova has the potential to provoke additional meddling from Russia.

Orr expressed scepticism about the ability of the 1,500 Russian forces stationed in Transnistria or the separatist groups there to destabilise Moldova or be used as a weapon against Ukraine. In a similar vein, he asserted that Moscow is unlikely to abruptly stop supplying gas to Moldova for fear of losing the backing of its allies in Transnistria.