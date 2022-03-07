Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war | Is Pakistan Your Slave?: Imran Khan Furious As EU Seeks Vote Against Russia At UNGA

PM Imran Khan lashed out at the European Union for asking Pakistan to vote against Russia in the UNGA, asking if they considered Islamabad their “slave”.

Written By
Gloria Methri
Imran Khan

Image: AP


Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lashed out at the European Union for asking Pakistan to vote against Russia in the recently held special session of the UN General Assembly and asked if they considered Islamabad their “slave”.

"What do you think of us? Are we your slaves to do whatever you say?" Khan said while addressing a political rally. “Did you write the same letter to India?” he asked.

The members of the European Union had released a joint letter on March 1 urging Pakistan to support a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. However, Pakistan, being a traditional ally of the West, abstained from voting, even as the UNGA overwhelmingly reprimanded Russia's actions.

PM Imran Khan and his government had recently found themselves in the spotlight after his visit to Moscow in late February soon after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine. Imran Khan is seen taking refuge in Russia due to a lack of interest from the US. When the world was imposing sanctions on Russia, Imran Khan signed a deal to buy gas and wheat from the country.

READ | Imran Khan's 'excitement' at Russia-Ukraine war surprises none; Pak PM mercilessly trolled

"We are friends with Russia, and we are also friends with America; we are friends with China and with Europe; we are not in any camp," Khan said, adding Pakistan would remain "neutral" and work with those trying to end the war in Ukraine.

He stated that Pakistan would not support any country in war, but would ‘take a step ahead in backing everyone yearning for peace’.

Why is Imran Khan furious at Europe & the US?

Imran Khan is miffed about the non-receipt of price from the US and Europe. Joe Biden hasn’t even spoken to Khan since he was sworn in as US President in 2021 and the Pakistan premier has openly expressed grief about it. At the same time, Pakistan has also failed in garnering the support of European countries against India at international forums. Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who recently visited Belgium, was not even given an appointment by a top leader there.

READ | Pakistan fails to act in money laundering cases; to remain in FATF grey list

(With inputs from agency)

READ | Russia Ukraine war: Why did India abstain from voting against Russian invasion in UNGA?
READ | Here's how India & 180 other nations voted as UNGA deplored Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Imran Khan, Pakistan, Russia
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND