In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, former US National Security Adviser (NSA) John Bolton said that earlier, many observers had rated Russia's chances of winning the military confrontation with Ukraine "pretty high and pretty early". However, that's clearly not happened, he said.

"Most military observers are quite surprised that the Russian effort is bogged down and the estimates of Russia's ability to win were pretty high pretty early. That's clearly not happened. I think that is potentially quite significant because at some point, the supply of weapons and other material to Ukraine might be enough to establish a situation where Russia can't make further progress and that would be a huge reputational blow to the Russian military," he said, adding that Putin is not ready to negotiate and the war will escalate.

Is Russia's President Vladimir Putin nervous?

On being asked if President Vladimir Putin is nervous, Bolton said, "I think Putin has reason to be nervous. I think he didn't expect this. He can't be happy with his military's performance, but I can't see his position in Russia is under threat."

What would be the success for Putin?

On being asked what would be the success for Putin in the current situation, the ex-US NSA said, "The first thing Putin would like to present to the Russian people is a military victory, perhaps the take-over of Kyiv, control over the Black Sea. What they have now is a grinding inconclusive situation. Putin's ultimate objective is to take control over a pretty significant amount of Ukrainian territory. That constitutes his victory but he is not there yet."

He said that at the moment, it doesn't seem that any solution will come out of the peace talks. "If there were a ceasefire many military experts say it would benefit the Russians, to give them time to re-arm and re-group."

"I don't think the Russians want to be on the side of looking like they are the recipients of a negotiated peace," Bolton said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 under the guise of a special military operation and attacked several cities, forcing millions of people to flee. In response, several countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia and even downgraded preferred trade status.

