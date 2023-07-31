Is Russia Using Popular Video Games To Spread War Propaganda? Read To Know

Russia is using video games to spread propaganda related to its ongoing war in Ukraine. Video games like Minecraft are being used to push pro-Kremlin values onto unsuspecting players, according to reports. Games publisher Electronic Arts had deleted Russian teams from its sports games when Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered what he calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Other major publishers like Sony and Nintendo also pulled their businesses out of Russia altogether. This led to Russia cultivating its own gaming industry. The Russian President Putin launched a domestic ‘cyber championship’ gaming tournament.

Now, it is being reported that Russia is making use of certain video games to spread propaganda related to the Ukraine invasion on video game platforms, including Minecraft and Roblox. Both the games are less popular with young children who might not be familiar with the war.

A report suggested that Minecraft and Roblox have been depicting the Russian parades and the Russian flag placed over Ukrainian territory, as well as other war-related content. A game at Minecraft concert depicted the celebration of Russia Day, which was streamed by a Russian government official. The Russian leader had also previously indicated that video games can be used to promote education "within the framework of universal human values and within the framework of patriotism."

Russian schools teaching students how to operate drones

Russian students in high schools, similarly would be given classes on how to operate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for combat as part of their curriculum amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russian officials announced, according to Moscow's state-affiliated news agencies. The school children will be taught the basics about combat drone flying as part of military training classes that will begin this fall, Russian Deputy Chairman of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy under the Federation Council, Senator Artem Sheikin said.

"We developed the proposal during the work of the section of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy under the Federation Council and sent it to the Russian Minister of Defense. The proposal was considered and supported, including by the Ministry of Education. According to the plans, from September 1, schoolchildren will learn the basics of the combat use of drones at the lessons of basic military training," Senator Sheikin was quoted as saying.