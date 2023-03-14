Is The Wagner Group Paying Ukrainians To Fight For The Mercenary Group In Bakhmut?

Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, is reportedly offering Ukrainians payment to fight on behalf of Wagner. Why? Well, because Wagner's ties with the Kremlin are not as smooth as they used to be. Wagner, a mercenary group led by oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, has become a prominent player in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict. The group, which has been accused of operating under the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has recently been heavily involved in the battle for Bakhmut. The contested Donetsk region city is currently being defended by Ukrainian troops against encroaching Russian forces.

However, with the passage of time, reports have emerged which indicate strain in the relationship between the Wagner Group and Moscow. This has led to the emergence of a situation where the Wagner Group is facing difficulty in getting new recruits. To mitigate these difficulties, the Wagner Group is offering Ukrainians money, to get them to fight for Wagner, as per a report from Kyiv Independent.

Where did this claim originate from?

This claim was made by Ivan Federov, the mayor of Melitopol, a city controlled by Ukraine. Federov, in a news broadcast, claimed that the private military group has been attempting to bribe residents of his city to join their fight. Allegedly, Wagner is offering a monthly salary of 200,000 Russian rubles, which equates to roughly $2,600 dollars, to anyone willing to fight for the mercenary outfit. This isn't the first time that such tactics have been reported. Similar claims have been made in areas of Ukraine that are under Russian control.

The British Ministry of Defense released a report on Monday, lending support to claims about Wagner's difficulties in recruiting new members. According to the report, the private military group is "highly likely" to be shifting its focus to recruiting free Russian citizens. This change in strategy is said to be a result of the group's deteriorating relationship with defense leaders in the Kremlin, who previously allowed it to recruit from the ranks of Russian prisoners. Wagner offered these inmates the chance of a reduced sentence in exchange for six months of service in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the group's leader, has accused the Russian defense minister of treason and claims that shipments of ammunition to Wagner forces fighting in Bakhmut have been withheld.