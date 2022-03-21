Israel Ambassador's Funny Banter With Embassy Spokesperson Strikes Chord With Netizens

A Twitter exchange between Israel's Ambassador Naor Gilon and Israeli Embassy spokesperson Mohamed Heib has struck a chord with netizens for the funny boss-employee banter featured in it. The interaction between the duo comes in the backdrop of the recently held Holi celebration. The funny banter kickstarted with a post by Mohammed Heib dated March 18 wherein he posed alongside Naor Gilon and both their faces and clothes were donned with colours, implying it was from the Holi celebrations, possibly held at the embassy office.

Taking to Twitter, Heib wrote, "The best part of #Holi is that you can throw and splash on your boss, in this case, Amb. @NaorGilon all the possible colours without getting in trouble. I hope he relished it #HappyHoli." Replying to Muhamed Heib's post, Israel's ambassador to India, Naor Gilon wrote, "Sure No hard after all its Holi." However, the hilarious part came later as Gilon further wrote saying he will be waiting for him on Monday in the office, making it seem as though the colour celebration went a tad overboard. The funny exchange between Gilon and Heib garnered a plethora of hilarious reactions from netizens who joined the bandwagon.

As I said @MuhamedHeib no hard feelings. After all it was #holi 😀 https://t.co/KPT2CFYgse — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) March 21, 2022

As if implying the earlier assumption of the Holi celebration going overboard true, Mohammed Heib on Monday took to his Twitter account to share an update on his work status on returning to the office. He Tweeted, "Well, Monday has arrived and with it the lot of work. Ambassador @NaorGilon asked to summarize a few things and said to start with this pile because a few more things are waiting for us that need to be done #ASAP. Do you think it has anything to do with #Holi?" In the picture shared on the microblogging site, Mohamed Heib can be seen sitting on a chair with files on his table while Naor Gilon, his boss, was standing near the table. In response to his tweet, Naor Gilon noted, "no hard feelings" considering it was the festival of Holi.

Sure. No hard feelings @MuhamedHeib after all it’s #Holi . Waiting for you Monday morning in the office…🤔 https://t.co/smuob1ubTI — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) March 18, 2022

Funny banter between Gilon and Heib garners over 6,400 likes

The tweet has garnered over 6400 likes and more than 420 Retweets. One user commented, "I want a Monday office photo of both." Another user wrote, "Keep us updated Mr Ambassador on what happened in the office on Monday." Another netizen wrote, "Muhamed Bhai please serve you boss 'Thandai' and I bet the rest will be history Mr Naor please enquire about THANDAI and let us know the results."

Waiting for you monday morning, for giving letter.?? It seems more threat than a welcome. I hope Amb @NaorGilon will clarify this with @MuhamedHeib otherwise he might have sleepless night before monday.😁

Wish you both #HappyHoli — Sonu Singh (@malang_aadi) March 18, 2022

Muhamed bhai please serve you boss 'Thandai' and I bet the rest will be history 😉

Mr. Naor please enquire about THANDAI and let us know the results 🙏 — Ankit Dwivedi (@Ballu_Bata_Zara) March 18, 2022

I love this 😂 — Avigail C.J. Spira 🇮🇱 (@Avigailcjm) March 18, 2022

Haha after every, Holi-day comes a workday, 'no harrrd feelings' indeed ! — Shekhar Mahapatra | Freelance Legal Expert (@USafely) March 21, 2022

🤣🤣 don’t think Muhamad put enough colour and water this time..maybe the next year — Spiderman 🇮🇳 (@returnspiderman) March 21, 2022

As my mom would say..."you were the one who started it, why to play Holi with your boss", 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/COjtcbDvT3 — 🌺😇 (@sharma_1110) March 21, 2022

Since you got so close boss is ready to give you more work now!! pic.twitter.com/aWdwrCaVpF — 🌺😇 (@sharma_1110) March 18, 2022

As i said earlier Muhamed is going to have a big day on Monday. And we can see it now....😀 — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) March 21, 2022

Image: Twitter/@MuhamedHeib