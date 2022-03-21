The two Arab Israeli parties chose to ignore Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech to the Knesset on Sunday night, sending only one of their ten MPs. Ayman Odeh, the leader of the Joint List, as well as two other members from his Hadash faction, did not attend the address, according to party officials.

Mansour Dahamsheh, the Hadash party's secretary-general, stated, "Our position is that NATO and its leader America imposed this war," the Times of Israel reported.

Several former Soviet republics have joined the NATO alliance since the 1990s, which Russia sees as a provocation and a threat to its national security. As a condition for ending the invasion, Moscow has insisted that Ukraine refrain from joining NATO. On Sunday night, Zelenskyy delivered a speech to the Knesset via Zoom in which he criticised Israel's response to the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy urged the lawmakers to do more for Ukrainians, including providing modern armament and air defence systems to Kyiv, in statements that often invoked the Holocaust. The vast majority of Israeli legislators attended, with some coming in from as far as Indonesia and France. The address of Ukraine's president was only boycotted by Arab parties.

Only Ra'am legislator Walid Taha attended Zoom conference

Two legislators from the Joint List's Ta'al group — Ahmad Tibi and Osama Sa'adi – chose to watch the Zoom on Channel 12 rather than participate, according to a Ta'al party official. From the Islamist party, only Ra'am legislator Walid Taha attended the Zoom conference. At the same time as the speech, party head Mansour Abbas was speaking at a convention in Haifa.

The Arab Israeli community's standard-bearer in the Knesset used to be the united Joint List. Ra'am, on the other hand, broke away from it last year and joined the ruling coalition, leaving the remaining three factions in opposition. The Hadash party was the most vocal opponent of Zelenskyy's speech. Many members of the hard-left Communist Party studied or worked in the Soviet Union at one time or another.

After Syria's tyrant Bashar al-Assad deployed chemical weapons against civilians in 2017, Hadash parliamentarians were chastised for failing to criticise him by name. During the Syrian Civil War, some members of the party even celebrated Assad's victory of rebel-held territory.

(Image: AP)