In the latest development, adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine, on Saturday, said that Israel does not offer Ukraine to agree to the conditions of the Russian Federation, which Moscow put forward to end the ongoing Russian offensive. Taking to Twitter, Mykhailo Podolyak said, "PM of Israel Naftali Bennett, just as other conditional intermediary countries, does NOT offer Ukraine to agree to any demands of the Russian Federation."

"This is impossible for military & political reasons. On the contrary, Israel urges Russia to assess the events more adequately," he added.

Earlier, the Jerusalem Post while citing its own sources in the Israeli government, reported that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett allegedly recommended that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accept Russia's demands to end the ongoing deadly war, however, the Ukraine leader refused to follow this advice.

As per the report, Bennett reportedly said, "If I were you, I would think about the lives of my people and take the offer." To which Zelenskyy said, "I hear you," refusing to surrender. Ukraine now fears a 'chemical/bioweapon attack' by Russia - which has accused the former of developing 'bioweapons near Russian territory'. Israel, apart from Germany, France, China and India have urged Moscow to stop its aggressive attack on Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued three demands to stop his offensive in Ukraine. The demands are- Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory, and recognise the separatist Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states.

Responding to Putin, President Zelenskyy said, "I think that items regarding temporarily occupied territories and pseudo-republics not recognised by anyone but Russia, we can discuss and find a compromise," in an interview to ABC news. He has also said, "We have understood NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine."

Russia-Ukraine war

The ever-escalating war has entered the 17th day and Moscow has amassed over 1,50,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. On February 24, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's major cities. Russia has already taken over Kherson, two Ukrainian nuclear power plants - Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia and is heading towards Yuzhnoukrainsk. In spite of a full-fledged attack, Russia has been unable to take over Kyiv, inching its long convoy of tanks towards it - where Zelenskyy stands determined.

