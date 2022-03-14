As the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated for the 19th day, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ihor Zhovkva, while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on Monday, March 14, opened up about the role of Israel and mediation possibility. He said that Israel is playing a very important role in today's mediation process, and added that they are even counting on its results.

While speaking to Republic Media Network's Deputy Editor Shawan Sen, Ihor Zhovkva said, "My President (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) spoke several times with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel and Bennett even met Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia."

"Yes, it is possible for Ukraine to receive or positively evaluate Israel's mediation and we are taking this into account. Zelenskyy even said that he is ready to meet Putin in Jerusalem. So Israel is playing a very important role in today's mediation process. And we count on his results," he added.

Further giving an insight on what Kyiv is taking on the delegation table with Moscow, Zhovkva said, "First of all, we want immediate ceasefire on the world-recognised territory of Ukraine. Secondly, we want the withdrawal of the Russian troops from Ukraine. It is very important for them (Russians) to not stay on the territory of Ukraine, to not to capture the cities that they are now capturing- some small cities in northern Ukraine."

Ukraine is willing to be a 'neutral' state

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's adviser also stated that Ukraine is willing to be a neutral state and is looking forward to a ceasefire agreement. Zhovkva added that for the time being, territories do not matter and final agreements will be reached only by the heads of the governments.

"Unfortunately, for the time being, it is not the case with NATO members, they are not ready to accept Ukraine, neither today nor in the foreseeable future. In this case, if a potential neutral status vis-à-vis a non-bloc status will bring peace to my country, then yes this is negotiable," he added.

Image: Republic World