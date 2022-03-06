Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions, lawmakers in Israel have acknowledged that they might not be able to maintain their ambiguous stance regarding Moscow's military action in Kyiv. The policymakers would no longer be able to the ambiguous policy as the offensive in Ukraine continues to escalate. An unnamed government source told Channel 12 News that if the situation in Ukraine continues to intensify and the number of victims increases, Israel will need to impose sanctions like other Western nations, The Times of Israel reported.

The unnamed government source stated that if the situation de-escalates in Ukraine and both sides agree to hold dialogue, Israel will be able to maintain its current stance. The unnamed government source added that if the tensions decrease between Russia and Ukraine, Israel will be able to maintain the current approach of providing humanitarian assistance to Kyiv and "declarative condemnations" of Russian military action without imposing any sanctions. Another "very senior" Israeli source insisted that US President Joe Biden has acknowledged Israel's need to have working ties with Russia, The Times of Israel reported. The source added that if the offensive continues, Jerusalem will need to adopt a different policy in "words and deeds" as well as take a "side far more clearly."

Israel sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine

An inter-ministerial committee is planning to give recommendations to the Ukrainian government regarding sanctions that Israel could impose on Russia, The Times of Israel reported citing Channel 12 News. Reportedly, Israel has expressed concern over the Russian military operation, however, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has avoided criticizing Russia.

Israel has sent a 100-ton shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, however, it did not dispatch any military equipment. The Israeli authorities have allowed the Jewish Ukrainians to enter Israel, however, they have not taken the same stance for non-Jewish refugees. The people who reached Ben Gurion were directed to pay a NIS 10,000 (₹2,32,857) to stay temporarily in Ukraine, as per the news report. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has even called on Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to become a mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

Israel PM meets Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday. During the meeting, Bennett and Putin discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Both the leaders also discussed the situation of Israelis and Jewish communities amid the conflict, a diplomatic source told The Jerusalem Post. During the meeting, Vladimir Putin and Naftali Bennett also discussed the Iran talks. Following the meeting with Putin, the Israeli Prime Minister went to Berlin to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the two leaders discussed a number of issues including the Russia-Ukraine war.