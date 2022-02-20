Israel MFA Asks Nationals To Depart Ukraine Immediately, Register Info With Govt Earliest

Israel administration on Saturday renewed its calls for Israeli nationals to leave Ukraine ‘immediately’ citing the situation assessment of worsening tensions and war-like scenarios brewing. Israel issued the advisory ‘It’s Time To Leave’ on its government website after the Western governments continued to warn that Russia “is poised to invade” Kyiv at any time. Naftali Bennet government on February 19 scrambled to issue a stern travel warning, urging the Israeli citizens to leave Ukraine with immediate effect.

The MFA is following developments as well as decisions by the U.S. and U.K. to evacuate their embassies in Kiev and to move them to Lvov, with the aim of safeguarding the lives of the State of Israel's emissaries in Ukraine while providing a solution for Israeli citizens. — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) February 19, 2022

A statement released by Israel's Foreign Ministry on Saturday warned that "an eruption [of war] will be quick and severe," as it asked Israel nationals to depart Kyiv. The statement further read that Israel has decided to keep its Ambassador Michael Brodsky in Kyiv to assist Israelis seeking to evacuate as tensions escalate to an all-time high.

As verified by Republic TV, Israel's foreign ministry opened a portal for 'Registration of Israeli citizens in Ukraine'. The site urged the Israeli citizens residing in Ukraine to register with the embassy in Kyiv today, as well as on the MFA website using the following link. The Israel MFA reiterated its call on Israeli nationals in Ukraine to leave the country immediately on the dedicated site. "A series of talks held by the Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with relevant parties at the Munich Security Conference and the events in eastern Ukraine, the MFA reiterates its call on Israeli citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately," the advisory on February 19 read.

“Israeli embassy will remain in Kyiv for the time being; the aim of the MFA is to safeguard the State of Israel's emissaries in Ukraine while providing a solution for Israeli citizens,” the advisory read.

Israel’s government cautioned the Israeli nationals residing in Kyiv that the outbreak of ‘imminent’ hostilities in Ukraine may be “swift and harsh.” The consular department of the embassy stated that the Israeli government will be open tomorrow (Sunday) in order to provide travel documents to citizens who require them. Israeli government iterated that MFA is following Russia Ukraine conflict developments, as well as the decisions of the United States and the United Kingdom (UK) to evacuate their embassies in Kyiv and to move them to the city of Lviv.