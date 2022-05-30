Israel PM Naftali Bennet Warns Iran Of Punishment For Inciting Attacks Through Proxies

On Sunday, the Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett proclaimed that Iran will not go unpunished for provoking attacks through its proxies as its immunity has come to an end. His statement comes only a week after a Revolutionary Guards colonel was assassinated in Tehran. Iran has accused Israel of the assassination. Hassan Sayad Khodai, who Israel blames for preparing attacks against Israeli nationals around the world, was killed inside his car by two motorcycle riders. The strategy was similar to earlier assassinations in Iran, which targeted nuclear scientists and were carried out in secret.

The Revolutionary Guards uncovered and arrested members of an Israeli intelligence service network soon after the Tehran shooting, according to Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency. Bennett's office has remained silent regarding the incident. However, the Israeli Prime Minister on Sunday accused Iran of constantly attacking Israeli interests. He stated that for decades, the Iranian dictatorship has utilised proxies and agents to carry out terrorism against Israel and the region. He further stated that as mentioned before, the Iranian regime's immunity has come to an end and those that fund arms supply and send terrorists will pay the full price.

Iran has threatened to react to Khodai's death. Israel has reportedly upgraded the security alert level at its embassies and consulates around the world in anticipation of a retaliatory Iranian attack, despite making no formal comments on the incident. Since the death of Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in November 2020, which Iran also blamed on Israel, Khodaei's assassination was the most high-profile killing inside Iran.

The Iranian government is choosing tyranny, terror and falsehoods: Bennett

Bennett also stated that the Iranian government is choosing tyranny, terror and falsehoods. He went on to add that Iran was "investing in terror" despite the country facing a crisis, citing shortages of basic necessities like water and bread in some sections of the country. The Israeli Prime Minister also said that Iran is also investing in lies, such as its misleading the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in order to avoid the organization's monitoring, referring to a report last week that Iran had spied on the International Atomic Energy Agency, obtaining classified documents about Iran's nuclear program from the UN watchdog agency and then using the information to hide aspects of its nuclear research program, according to Times of Israel.

Image: AP