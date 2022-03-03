Israel PM Naftali Bennett Calls On World Powers To 'act Rapidly' Over Russia-Ukraine War

Israelian Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday called for world powers to "act rapidly" to resume talks between Russia and Ukraine to avoid "untold loss of life." While speaking at the CyberTech 2022 Conference in Tel Aviv, the Israeli prime minister condemned the awful battle and warned that if international leaders don't act fast, "it can get much worse."

"It's the responsibility of the major players in the world to act rapidly and to get the two sides out of the battlefield and to the negotiating table," Bennett added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bennett had been approached by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to mediate discussions in Jerusalem in an attempt to resolve the Russia Ukraine War, but the Israeli PM's office declined to comment on the matter. Bennett, however, spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, only hours after the Israeli leader had a conversation with Ukraine's Zelenskyy.

According to Kremlin, Putin informed Bennett that one of the major prerequisites for resolving the crisis was to consider Moscow's security interests. On Wednesday, the Israeli prime minister spoke with Zelenskyy for the second time in less than a week. Because of Putin's near-total control over Syrian airspace, Israel has been leery of taking sides since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began last week, but it joined 140 other nations in voting in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution opposing the Russian assault on Wednesday.

Russia-Ukraine War

As things stand, peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are currently underway in Belarus. According to Russian state news outlet TASS, a Ukrainian group of negotiators landed in Belarus by helicopter for negotiations with the Russian side. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, "As you know, direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives are underway on Belarusian territory. We hope that they bring about an end to this situation, restore peace in #Donbass and enable all people in Ukraine to return to peaceful life."

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier stated that Moscow is willing to engage in discussions to halt the war in Ukraine, but that Russia will continue to work to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure. The Russian delegation presented their requests to Ukrainian negotiators earlier this week, according to Lavrov, and is now waiting for a response from Kyiv.

