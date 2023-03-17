Israel PM Netanyahu Opens Up On Reluctance To Help Ukraine; 'Can't Turn Against Russia'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that he would not supply weapons to Ukraine as it is bound by certain agreements with Russia over neighbouring Syria.

While speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Netanyahu responded to a question when he was asked whether he would continue to refrain from helping Ukraine in the war.

The Israeli PM said he has found himself "in a complex situation" when it comes to this issue, reported RT.com.

Why is Israel reluctant to send weapons to Ukraine?

He said Israeli pilots and Russian pilots are closely flying together over Syrian skies, and Israel can't turn against Russia. He said no other European country supporting Ukraine had similar circumstances in its relations with Moscow.

"Israeli pilots and Russian pilots are flying within spitting distance of each other over the skies of Syria," he said, adding that several years ago Israel had decided to stop Iran from creating a "third front" against the Jewish state on its northern border.

To prevent Iran from creating a third front, "We used air power. To do that, we had an arrangement struck with the Russian government, the Russian Air Force, and the Russian Army in Syria that we do not shoot down each other’s planes," he noted, adding that no other European country supporting Ukraine had similar circumstances in its relations with Moscow. We have that issue; I openly say it here. In other words, we have complex considerations, but within those limitations, we’re trying to offer humanitarian and defensive assistance to Ukraine," Netanyahu said.

However, Israel is helping Ukraine with cutting-edge early warning systems. He said that this equipment helps the Ukrainian troops find out the locations targeted by Russian strikes, allowing them to seek shelter.

After Russia launched its special military operation against Ukraine, Israel condemned Moscow's action but continued to be reluctant in providing arms to Ukraine. Earlier, Israel also refused Ukraine’s requests for its Iron Dome air defense systems, saying they can't provide enough drones to help Ukraine face Russia. On Wednesday, Israel approved export licenses for the possible sale of jamming anti-drone systems to Ukraine, but Israeli officials have confirmed that this will not change Israel's stand over the Ukraine conflict.

Image: AP