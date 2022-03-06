Israel PM Turns Mediator In Russia-Ukraine War, Dials Zelenskyy After Putin Meet In Moscow

In the wake of the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine, on Sunday Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived at the Kremlin to hold talks on the ongoing war with Vladimir Putin. Sources informed that Bennett dialled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following his talks in Russia. Coordinating communication between both sides, the Israeli PM also pointed out the effects of the ongoing war on the Jewish community.

It is pertinent to note that Bennett has previously voiced his support for Ukraine and is even consigning medical supplies to Kyiv amid the invasion by Russia.

The meeting comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba at the Ukrainian-Polish border. Blinken's Ukrainian counterpart seemingly focused on Kyiv's needs said the duo 'held talks on further deliveries of necessary weapons'. He mentioned that they even discussed heightening the pressure on the Kremlin by advancing 'the efficiency of sanctions'.

'Putin must stop his meaningless and barbaric war on Ukraine'

Taking to Twitter, Kuleba wrote, "Met with my U.S. counterpart and friend Antony Blinken at the Ukrainian-Polish border. We held talks on further deliveries of necessary weapons for Ukraine, ways to ensure the efficiency of sanctions and increase pressure. Putin must stop his meaningless and barbaric war on Ukraine."

Met with my U.S. counterpart and friend @SecBlinken at the Ukrainian-Polish border. We held talks on further deliveries of necessary weapons for Ukraine, ways to ensure the efficiency of sanctions and increase pressure. Putin must stop his meaningless and barbaric war on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/cnG6q8Q3Xv — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 5, 2022

Blinken commended the resistance put forth by Ukraine under the current leadership and shared on Twitter, "It was inspiring to meet today with my friend Dmytro Kuleba at the Ukrainian-Polish border. The leadership and courage that he and Volodymyr Zelenskyy have demonstrated are remarkable, and the United States and the world will continue to stand with them and the people of Ukraine."

In an exclusive mention to Poland and its contribution to providing a corridor amid a war, Blinked said, "

As I depart, I extend my thanks to Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and the Polish people for your generosity. Poland is a key NATO Ally and an important partner, and we will work together to respond to Russia's aggression in Ukraine and provide assistance to the Ukrainian people."

"I expressed the United States’ admiration and appreciation for Poland’s solidarity and support for Ukraine in the face of Putin’s aggression," he added.

Russia Ukraine war

According to the United Nations migration agency, 1.45 million Ukrainians have left the country since Russia's invasion. The International Organisation for Migration said that 7,87,300 refugees have fled to Poland, 228,700 went to Moldova, 144,700 to Hungary, 132,600 to Romania and 100,500 to Slovakia.

Also, Vladimir Putin has sent a fresh warning, stating that any country that sought to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered by Moscow to have entered the armed conflict. He has also declared a law regulating Russian press by imposing a jail term of 15 years if one indulged in publishing what the Kremlin deems as 'fake news'.