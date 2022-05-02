On May 2, Israel hit out at Russia over its foreign minister's "unforgivable" remarks on Nazism and antisemitism, including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. In response, Israel summoned Russia's envoy, claiming that the remarks condemned Jews for their own deaths during the Holocaust. It was a sharp deterioration in relations between the two countries at a time when Israel was attempting to carve out a neutral position between Russia and Ukraine in order to remain in Russia's good graces for its Middle East security needs.

In an interview with an Italian television channel, Sergey Lavrov was asked about Russia's efforts to "denazify" Ukraine, and he noted that even some officials, including the country's president, were Jewish. He added Ukraine might still have Nazi elements. According to an Italian translation, he said, "Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it doesn't mean anything."

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid labelled Lavrov's comments "unforgivable and scandalous and a horrible historical error" in some of his toughest remarks since the start of the war in Ukraine. "The Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to blame Jews themselves for antisemitism," Lapid explained.

Foreign Minister Lavrov’s remarks are both an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error. Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of antisemitism. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) May 2, 2022

Lavrov's words "absurd, delusional, dangerous and deserving of condemnation"

The words were described as "absurd, delusional, dangerous and deserving of condemnation" by Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust memorial. "Lavrov is propagating the inversion of the Holocaust — turning the victims into the criminals on the basis of promoting a completely unfounded claim that Hitler was of Jewish descent," the memorial said in a statement.

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the concept Nazism has played a key role in Russia's war goals and narrative. Russian President Vladimir Putin has attempted to legitimise the conflict by portraying it as a fight against Nazis in Ukraine, despite the fact that the country has a democratically elected government and a Jewish president whose ancestors were slain in the Holocaust.

The Kremlin has been able to unify Russians around the war by often referring to the historical narrative that portrays Russia as a saviour against wicked forces. It is worth mentioning here that the Holocaust is important to Israel's national ethos, and it has positioned itself at the forefront of international efforts to commemorate the Holocaust and combat anti-Semitism.

Image: AP