Last Updated:

'Unforgivable and outrageous...' | Israel Strongly Condemns Russia FM Lavrov's 'Hitler Also Had Jewish Blood' Comment

On May 2, Israel hit out at Russia over its foreign minister's "unforgivable" remarks on Nazism and antisemitism, including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Israel

Image: AP


On May 2, Israel hit out at Russia over its foreign minister's "unforgivable" remarks on Nazism and antisemitism, including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. In response, Israel summoned Russia's envoy, claiming that the remarks condemned Jews for their own deaths during the Holocaust. It was a sharp deterioration in relations between the two countries at a time when Israel was attempting to carve out a neutral position between Russia and Ukraine in order to remain in Russia's good graces for its Middle East security needs.

In an interview with an Italian television channel, Sergey Lavrov was asked about Russia's efforts to "denazify" Ukraine, and he noted that even some officials, including the country's president, were Jewish. He added Ukraine might still have Nazi elements. According to an Italian translation, he said, "Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it doesn't mean anything."

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid labelled Lavrov's comments "unforgivable and scandalous and a horrible historical error" in some of his toughest remarks since the start of the war in Ukraine. "The Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to blame Jews themselves for antisemitism," Lapid explained. 

READ | Syria claims it destroyed missiles launched by Israel targeting areas around Damascus

Lavrov's words "absurd, delusional, dangerous and deserving of condemnation"

The words were described as "absurd, delusional, dangerous and deserving of condemnation" by Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust memorial. "Lavrov is propagating the inversion of the Holocaust — turning the victims into the criminals on the basis of promoting a completely unfounded claim that Hitler was of Jewish descent," the memorial said in a statement.

READ | Israel comes to standstill for Holocaust day, Jews killed during World War II commemorated

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the concept Nazism has played a key role in Russia's war goals and narrative. Russian President Vladimir Putin has attempted to legitimise the conflict by portraying it as a fight against Nazis in Ukraine, despite the fact that the country has a democratically elected government and a Jewish president whose ancestors were slain in the Holocaust. 

READ | Israel: Bomb scare triggers panic as US family brings unexploded shell to the airport

The Kremlin has been able to unify Russians around the war by often referring to the historical narrative that portrays Russia as a saviour against wicked forces. It is worth mentioning here that the Holocaust is important to Israel's national ethos, and it has positioned itself at the forefront of international efforts to commemorate the Holocaust and combat anti-Semitism.

READ | Israeli envoy says PM Bennett's trip to India depends on 'political situation' in Israel

Image: AP

READ | Israel lashes out at Russia over Lavrov's Nazism remarks

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Israel, Lavrov, Yair Lapid
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND