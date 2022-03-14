Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel, Yair Lapid, on Monday, stated that the country is working to ensure that Jerusalem's financial institutions do not make possible the circumvention of crippling sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression in Ukraine. During a joint press conference in Bratislava with his Slovakian counterpart Ivan Korcok, the Israel Foreign Affairs Minister condemned Russia's 'military operation,' calling it unjustified.

Lapid said, "Israel will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States & other western countries. The Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the issue together with partners including the Bank of Israel, the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Airports Authority, the Energy Ministry & others."

"Israel, like Slovakia, condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine and calls for an end to the fighting. There is no justification for violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and there is no justification for attacks on a civilian population. Israel will do everything it can to assist mediation efforts, to stop the shooting and restore peace. We are working together with our greatest ally, the United States, and our European friends, to prevent the continuation of this tragedy," he vowed.

The diplomat further added that he spoke with Korcok about the cooperation to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. He said, "Israel and Slovakia are cooperating in getting humanitarian aid into Ukrainian territory. So far, Israel has sent over 100 tons of medical equipment, generators, and other goods into Ukraine, and we thank the government of Slovakia for its cooperation."

In the wake of Russia's intensifying offensive in its neighbouring country, the Western countries imposed a bunch of stringent sanctions on Russia, and the US and several other nations also levelled penalties on oligarchs. The country, led by President Vladimir Putin, has been frozen out of international banking systems, resulting in the ruble plummeting in value. Israel, however, has decided to avoid joining the West and European sanctions against Russia.

The fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine paused

The fourth round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place on Monday, March 14. However, the pause has been halted, citing 'technical pause.' "A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow. For additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions. Negotiations continue," Ukraine President's advisor informed.