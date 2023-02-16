Israeli FM Visits Kyiv For The First Time Since Start Of War, Set To Meet Zelenskyy

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are scheduled to meet in Kyiv on Thursday. This is the first visit of an Israeli foreign minister to Ukraine since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year. However, Israel has said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has limited itself to providing only protective gear and humanitarian help.

Cohen took to Twitter to share the news of his arrival. In a tweet, he said: "I arrived in Kyiv this morning, for the first visit of an Israeli minister to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. During my meeting with President Zelensky and Foreign Minister Kuleba, we will discuss the reopening of the Israeli Embassy in Kiev."

In a tweet by the Israeli Foriegn Ministry, FM Cohen said "It is impossible to remain indifferent in the face of the harsh sights and horror stories that I have heard and been exposed to. Israel condemns any intentional harm to innocents."

The Israeli minister has already met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleb ahead of his meeting with Zelenskyy.

Cohen paid his respects at the Babi Yar memorial in Kyiv, which honours the over 34,000 Jews who were killed there in 1941 while the city was occupied by the Nazis.

Israel's position on the Russia-Ukraine War

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February of last year, Israel has taken a careful stance in an attempt to keep neutrality between both the parties.

Despite talking about revisiting Israeli policy on the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who took office again in December, has refrained from committing to directly supplying armaments to Kyiv. Israeli military operations against alleged Iranian targets in Syria, where Moscow maintains a garrison, are being co-ordinated with Russia via a hotline set up in 2015.

Israel has delivered humanitarian assistance to Ukraine but has refrained from supplying arms. In a February interview with CNN, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he was "certainly looking into" providing military assistance to Ukraine.

The Kremlin has warned that sending Ukraine more arms will only escalate the situation. In Syria, where Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes since the start of the civil conflict in 2011, the Russian military has been actively present.